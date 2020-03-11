Menendez Closing Statement at Hearing on Syria: “What more testimony do we need?”

WASHINGTON – Today at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing examining the devastation caused by the nine-year Syrian civil war, Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) used his time for questions to deliver a powerful call to action for the Trump Administration and the U.S. Congress to hold the Assad regime accountable for the humanitarian catastrophe it has inflicted on its people.

“I hope that your testimony and Caesar’s testimony before you pricks the conscience of this nation,” said Menendez after the committee heard testimony from Syrian Military Defector known by his codename Caesar, who testified in private to protect his identity, Omar Alshogre, Director of detainee issues for the Syrian Emergency Task Force, and Raed Al Saleh, Head of the Syria Civil Defense (White Helmets). “At this point, I hope that your testimony and Caesar’s testimony before you pricks the conscience of this nation. There are things that we can do. We can immediately seek implementation of the Caesar Act and begin to create a consequence for those who are committing these horrific acts. What more testimony do we need? What more visualization do we need? Tomorrow the Trump administration could start a Syrian refuge settlement as a message to the world that we need to take care of those that are fleeing. And tomorrow, we could start an effort of a surge in international efforts to hold those accountable and to seek a true ceasefire and an implementation of it.”

Below are Ranking Member Menendez’s closing remarks as delivered:

“I have to say that questions are not valuable when you hear the testimony of Mr. Alshogre, who is extraordinary at such a young age have to recount it so many times and relive it and Mr. Saleh’s tremendous work with the White Helmets.

I sat here as the Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee at a time when we approved an AUMF to stop Assad when he was using chemical weapons. And it had a limited value because it was only pursued to give up those weapons that we knew at the time. I passed legislation to help then Syrian forces—independent Syrian forces that we though could ultimately change the tide in their own country.

At this point, I hope that your testimony and Caesar’s testimony before you pricks the conscience of this nation. There are some things that we can do. We can immediately seek implementation of the Caesar Act and begin to create a consequence for those who are committing these horrific acts. What more testimony do we need? What more visualization do we need?

We can do something like the administration changing its decision to zero out the resettlement of Syrian refugees to the United States… Refugees who are the most heavily vetted of any group that may come to the United States. Tomorrow the Trump administration could start a Syrian refuge settlement as a message to the world that we need to take care of those who are fleeing. And tomorrow, we could start a surge in international efforts to hold those accountable and to seek a true ceasefire and an implementation of it.

These are things that take political will. It is a will that has not been forthcoming from our country, and it’s not unique to this administration either. So, I hope that this testimony that is riveting—I could ask you about assistance from humanitarian organizations, I can ask you about what else we can do. But you said it so aptly. Giving me more money to buy more ambulances that will get bombed by the Russians is not going to solve the horrific violence.

So for myself, I will seek to find ways in which we can prick the conscience of our colleagues and of this Administration and of others who can ultimately cast a garish light upon these horrific acts of violence. And to seek a movement that begins to change the course of events, because that’s what we ultimately seek to serve for… It’s to change of course of events for the better, both at here and abroad. I appreciate your testimony, I have no questions.”