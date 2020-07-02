Menendez Challenges Senate Majority to Condemn Trump’s Inciting of Violence; Republicans Refuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) today challenged Senate Republicans to publicly condemn President Trump’s recent rhetoric and actions that have served to stoke violence in this country—namely retweeting videos of a person screaming “White Power,” tweeting to “liberate” states, and ordering peaceful protestors to be tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets, among others.

“It is totally unacceptable to cast aspersions that do not equal those of the person who leads our country, and we should recognize that,” said Sen. Menendez. “What it shows me is that I guess President Trump is right. He could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. And certainly my colleagues here would not hold him responsible.”

The senator objected to unanimous consent of a resolution offered by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) that would condemn largely peaceful protests around the nation as “mob violence,” and instead offered amended language, “our elected officials especially the President of the United States should not incite violence or legitimize those who engage in hate-fueled acts.”

Sen. Lee said he was willing to accept Sen. Menendez’s proposed language change, provided any specific mention of the President was stripped out. The resolution failed.

