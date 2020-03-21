Menendez, Booker Talk Federal Response to COVID-19 with Over 100 NJ Mayors

As former mayors, both senators understand needs and concerns on the ground

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both former mayors, today hosted a conference call with over 100 mayors from across the state to discuss their efforts to protect New Jerseyans from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Senators also discussed how they’re working to ensure families, small businesses and municipalities are prioritized in the upcoming stimulus package.

“Sen. Booker and I were both mayors and we understand that mayors are on the frontlines of challenges. We keep that in mind everyday as we work on shaping policy down here in D.C.,” Sen. Menendez said on the call. Discussing the stimulus package Sen. Menendez said, “Yes, there’s a sense of urgency but we have to get it right. For Sen. Booker and I, our focus is on families, workers, small businesses, and our state’s governmental structure to be able to continue doing the great work it’s doing.” “As we continue to navigate this public health crisis, it’s imperative to ensure our local leaders have the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Booker. “I am grateful for the leadership of all of our municipal and county officials during these challenging times, and I stand committed to continue working with them in getting New Jerseyans the help they need.”

Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national tax and health policy, is part of a select bipartisan group of senators directly negotiating an over $1 trillion stimulus package to combat the current COVID-19 health and economic crisis with the Trump Administration.

The Senators highlighted the top priorities they’re working to ensure are included in the stimulus package that is being worked on in Congress this weekend. Among them, Sens. Menendez and Booker are advocating for direct cash payments to families, relief for small businesses and municipalities, student loan forgiveness, and a robust unemployment insurance program for individuals affected by the pandemic.

