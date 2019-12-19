Menendez, Booker Statement on New Jersey Law that Allows Driver’s Licenses for All New Jerseyans

Menendez, Booker Statement on New Jersey Law that Allows Driver’s Licenses for All New Jerseyans



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) issued the following joint statement after Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation A-4743 & S-3229 that expand access to driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in the state of New Jersey.

“A driver’s license is not only a matter of public safety, but also a matter of economic opportunity and keeping families together. New Jersey is one of the most productive and diverse states in our country, in large measure because of the hardworking immigrants who call it home. “With this new law, not only can we lift the barriers for undocumented immigrants to apply for and obtain drivers’ licenses in our state, but we also put the safety of all New Jerseyans first by ensuring that every driver who hits the road is qualified, licensed and properly insured. We applaud the community activists who advocated for this bill, and the leadership of New Jersey’s elected officials for handling this important issue compassionately, while not compromising on the safety of New Jerseyans.”

More than 719,000 residents are expected to benefit after the law is implemented, including residents without immigrant status, those who are formerly incarcerated, survivors of domestic violence as well as U.S. Citizens who would like an alternative option to the REAL ID license.

###