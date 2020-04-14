Menendez, Booker, Sires, Payne, Malinowski Announce More than $160M from Emergency COVID-19 Stimulus Package to Support NJ’s Airports, Workers Hard Hit by Public Health, Economic Crisis

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-.N.J.), along with Congressmen Albio Sires (N.J.-08), Donald Payne, Jr. (N.J.-10) and Tom Malinowski (N.J.-11), members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, today announced that New Jersey airports, hard hit by the public health and economic crisis, will receive a total of more than $160 million in federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

“This funding will help ensure New Jersey’s airports can continue to maintain safe operations and pay their workers,” said Sen. Menendez. “Our airports play a major role in the state’s economy, as hubs for commerce and travel both domestic and international, but they’ve been hit hard as more people stay home and so many flights are grounded. These federal resources will help our airports and employees through this crisis, and we’re going to keep fighting for additional support in any future COVID-19 stimulus package.”

“New Jersey’s airports serve as critical transportation hubs, but their ability to serve our residents both now and into the future has been threatened by this crisis,” said Sen. Booker. “We must ensure our region’s airports have the resources they need to remain an economic driver for New Jersey and continue to serve the traveling public for years to come.”

“We have a responsibility to help American workers weather a public health emergency that has the possibility to destroy their livelihoods for years to come, and Congress is stepping up to that responsibility,” said Rep. Sires. “I am glad to see that Newark Airport is receiving $147.5 million in federal grants to keep airport staff on payroll and to continue airport operations – this protects thousands of jobs and keeps our economic engine warm for when Americans begin going back to work.”

“I was delighted to hear that Newark Liberty and other New Jersey airports would get the funding they need to survive this global pandemic,” said Rep. Payne. “Airports and other transportation hubs have all but shut down during this economic crisis. We need to make sure they can pay their employees and maintain their facilities until we slow the spread of this coronavirus and get our country moving again.”

“All of New Jersey’s airports, big and small, have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Malinowski. “The CARES Act is providing essential funding to ensure that when our state reopens for business these facilities will be ready to go, and that their workers will continue receiving paychecks in the meantime.”