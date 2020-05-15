Menendez, Booker, Schumer, Gillibrand, Blumenthal Laud Senate Passage of Bipartisan Bill Helping Families of First Responders Lost to COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) today lauded the unanimous Senate passage of bipartisan legislation to improve timely access to financial assistance for families of public safety officers lost to COVID-19. The Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act (SAFR) clarifies certification requirements for survivor benefits under the Public Safety Officers Benefits Program to account for the unique challenges presented by the current coronavirus pandemic.

“With the passage of this legislation, the United States Senate is saying loud and clear to our nation’s first responders: ‘We have your back!’” Sen. Menendez said. “Our police officers, firefighters and EMS are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and putting themselves at greater risk of infection to protect us. The least we can do is make sure they and their families are taken care of if they fall ill or, God forbid, die from the this deadly virus. We owe them that peace of mind for their service and sacrifice.”

“Our firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other emergency services personnel risk their lives to keep us safe, and face significantly increased hazards during this pandemic,” Sen. Booker said. “A staggering 29 New Jersey public safety officers have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past six weeks, and we must make sure that their families and the families of first responders across our nation are supported in their time of unimaginable loss – and that’s exactly what this bill does. I am proud to have worked with Senator Grassley to write and quickly move this bipartisan legislation through the Senate so no families are left behind, and so our brave first responders can go to work knowing that we have their back.”

“Our brave first responders have once again answered the call of duty during this pandemic, risking their lives every day and some even making the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities,” Sen.Schumer said. “The least we can do to repay those who gave their lives to protect us is to provide the families of those heroes a federal death or total disability benefit, in the same way we would for non-COVID-related line of duty deaths or disabilities. I’m proud to have supported the Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act as the Senate passed this critical piece of legislation to support families of public safety officers lost to COVID-19.”

"Our public safety officers risk their health and their lives to keep us safe. They are serving on the front lines, they are getting sick, and some unfortunately are dying. Our first responders have stepped up for our country, now we must step up for them. The Safeguarding America's First Responders Act establishes a clear framework for benefits claims and will ensure that their families receive the resources they need. I am proud this bill passed the Senate, and now I will work my colleagues to ensure it passes the House and is signed into law,” Sen. Gillibrand said.

“Firefighters, police officers, and other emergency responders in Connecticut and across the country have been on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Risking their health and safety, they have worked tirelessly to keep us and our communities safe. This important legislation would ensure that they have the necessary resources if they fall ill. It also ensures that the families of those first responders tragically lost to the virus are supported in their time of heartbreaking loss. I’m proud that the Senate unanimously passed this bill – now it must quickly pass in the House and be swiftly enacted into law,” Sen. Blumenthal said.