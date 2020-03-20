Menendez, Booker Press Amazon on Workplace Safety

'Any failure of Amazon to keep its workers safe does not just put their employees at risk, it puts the entire country at risk'



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today pressed Amazon on workplace safety, following disturbing reports that the tech company was continuing to implement practices that could be hazardous to workers – and by extension, all of its consumers – in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The letter comes on the heels of yesterday’s news that the first Amazon warehouse employee in the U.S. has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Any failure of Amazon to keep its workers safe does not just put their employees at risk, it puts the entire country at risk,” the Senators wrote to Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos. “Americans who are taking every precaution…might risk getting infected with COVID-19 because of Amazon’s decision to prioritize efficiency and profits over the safety and well-being of its workforce.”

The lawmakers specifically asked about reports that the tech behemoth was continuing to hold “stand-up” meetings with dozens of staff crowded into a room, that proper cleaning supplies were lacking at many warehouses, and that workers weren’t being given enough time on breaks to practice good hygiene.

“It is our understanding that if a warehouse employee coughs or sneezes, they can either take the time to wash their hands and risk being written up for falling short of their shipping expectations, or meet their shipping expectations and put themselves and their colleagues at risk,” the Senator added.

The Senators asked Amazon a series of questions about:

What steps it was taking to protect its employees from infection

Whether it would cover the cost of Coronavirus testing for its workers

Whether it would provide paid sick leave and “time-and-a-half” hazard pay for its workers

Whether it would suspend its strident efficiency and disciplinary measures in order to allow workers extra time to practice good hygiene

Whether it would temporarily shut down any facility in which a worker tests positive for COVID-19.

Joining Sens. Menendez and Booker in sending this letter were Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Full text of the letter is below and here.