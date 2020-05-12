Menendez, Booker, Pascrell Announce Another $8.7M in FEMA Disaster Funding to Support State’s COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) today announced the awarding of $8,775,932.37 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) grants to the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management (NJOEM) to support those on the frontline combatting the COVID-19 outbreak. This funding can be used to offset the cost of travel, salary, training and other administrative expenses the NJOEM has incurred.

The lawmakers have now secured nearly $108 million in PA grants to help the state’s pandemic response. The $2 trillion federal emergency stimulus package included $45 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund to help states, like New Jersey, which is included in the President’s Major Disaster Declaration, provide for immediate needs and essential services to protect citizens and recover from the outbreak.

“Our dedicated first responders and frontline workers continue to make enormous sacrifices to protect the people of New Jersey as our state and local communities battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Menendez. “I will continue to fight in Washington to make sure they get the federal resources they need to contain the spread, defeat the virus and safely reopen our state.” “New Jersey’s first responders continue to put their health and safety on the line, so it’s imperative they have the resources they need to combat this public health crisis,” said Sen. Booker. “I stand committed to fighting for the federal funding the brave men and women of the New Jersey State Police and all our first responders and frontline workers need to protect themselves and all New Jerseyans.” “With but one exception, no state in the union has been walloped harder by this virus than New Jersey,” said Rep. Pascrell. “The support we receive from our federal government must reflect that weight on our backs. Since this crisis reached our borders we have been relentless in demanding that support in Washington. This emergency grant is another recognition of the challenges we are facing in the Garden State.”

The lawmakers previously announced PA grant awards for $6 million, $43.6 million, $21.3 million and $26.1 million to the New Jersey State Police and $2.3 million to the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.

Sen. Menendez has led bipartisan requests from both the New Jersey congressional delegation and his Senate colleagues calling on President Trump to completely eliminate the local cost-sharing for FEMA disaster grants. Sen. Booker and Rep. Pascrell joined Menendez in those efforts.

Sen. Menendez also led the delegation’s support for Gov. Phil Murphy’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, making the state eligible for these additional federal resources to combat the coronavirus.

