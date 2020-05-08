Menendez, Booker, Pascrell Announce Additional $6M in Federal Disaster Funding to Aid COVID-19 Response

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) today announced the awarding of $6,081,499.75 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) grants to the New Jersey State Police Office of Emergency Management to support those on the frontline combatting the COVID-19 outbreak. This funding can be used to offset the cost of travel, salary, training and other administrative expenses the State Police has incurred.

The senators have now secured nearly $100 million in PA grants to help the state’s first responders during the pandemic. The $2 trillion federal emergency stimulus package included $45 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund to help states, like New Jersey, which is included in the President’s Major Disaster Declaration, provide for immediate needs and essential services to protect citizens and recover from the outbreak.

“The State Police has done an extraordinary job protecting New Jersey residents throughout the pandemic,” said Sen. Menendez. “In order for them to do their job safely and sufficiently, the State Police needs full support from the federal government. This funding will ensure our men and women on the frontlines can continue in their mission of protecting the safe and healthy of all New Jerseyans.” “Communities across New Jersey and our nation continue to battle a public health crisis, so it’s more important than ever that we ensure they have the resources needed to keep our residents safe,” said Sen. Booker. “The health of our families, frontline workers, and our economy is dependent on a massive and immediate federal response. Federal funding like this is another important step toward fighting this pandemic and protecting all New Jerseyans.” “While this vicious pandemic bears down on our communities, few groups are bearing the brunt more than our state police heroes,” said Rep. Pascrell, the co-chairman of the House Law Enforcement Caucus. “As police rally and protect our cities and towns, they themselves need help to be safe. This grant money shows again that our government respects police sacrifices. Our entire state delegation remains united to making sure the federal government recognizes New Jersey’s unique burden and gives our state the resources we need.”

The senators previously announced PA grant awards for $43.6 million, $21.3 million and $26.1 million to the New Jersey State Police and $2.3 million to the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.

Sen. Menendez has led bipartisan requests from both the New Jersey congressional delegation and his Senate colleagues calling on President Trump to completely eliminate the local cost-sharing for FEMA disaster grants. Sen. Booker and Rep. Pascrell joined Menendez in those efforts.

Sen. Menendez also led the delegation’s support for Gov. Phil Murphy’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, making the state eligible for these additional federal resources to combat the coronavirus.

