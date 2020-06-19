Menendez, Booker, Pascrell Announce $23M in Disaster Funding to Support NJ DOH’s COVID-19 Response, Recovery Efforts

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) today announced the awarding of $23,388,253.49 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) grants to support the New Jersey Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmakers have now secured over $158 million in PA grants to help the state’s pandemic response. The $2 trillion federal emergency stimulus package, known as the CARES Act, included $45 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund to help states, like New Jersey, which is included in the President’s Major Disaster Declaration, provide for immediate needs and essential services to protect citizens and recover from the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our state hard, but without the dedicated work of our public health officials at the New Jersey Department of Health, the impact would no doubt be much worse. Our public health workers have responded exceptionally to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Menendez. “NJ DOH’s response helped flatten the curve, take pressure off our hospitals and health care system, and ultimately save lives. This federal funding will allow the State Health Department to continue its good work combatting COVID-19 and guiding and effective, responsible strategy through science to re-open our state and economy that puts the health of all New Jerseyans first.” “The health of New Jersey families, frontline workers, and economy is dependent on a robust federal response to this pandemic, and this federal funding marks another important step down our road to recovery,” said Sen. Booker. “With communities across our nation continuing to battle this public health crisis, I remain committed to ensuring we have the necessary resources to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans.” “New Jersey’s relief efforts and protection of frontline heroes are bolstered by federal awards like this,” said Rep. Pascrell. “Make no mistake: New Jersey is still in this crisis. From day one, our Senators and I have continually demanded increased levels of support from Washington and we won’t stop until this pandemic is behind us. These federal funds are essential to help New Jersey through these hard times.”

The lawmakers previously announced PA grant awards for $26.3 million, $8.7 million, $6 million, $43.6 million, $21.3 million and $26.1 million to the New Jersey State Police and $2.3 million to the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.

Last month, Sens. Menendez and Cindy Hyde Smith (R-Miss.) introduced the Local Community Emergency Relief Act, which is bipartisan legislation to eliminate the cost-share payments required of states and communities included in federal disaster declarations in 2020. Sen. Menendez has led bipartisan requests from both the New Jersey congressional delegation and his Senate colleagues calling on President Trump to completely eliminate the local cost-sharing for FEMA disaster grants. Sen. Booker and Rep. Pascrell joined Menendez in those efforts.

Sen. Menendez also led the delegation’s support for Gov. Phil Murphy’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, making the state eligible for these additional federal resources to combat the coronavirus.

