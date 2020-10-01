Menendez, Booker, Pallone Lead NJ Delegation Call for President to Issue Major Disaster Declaration for 11 Counties Hit Hard by Isaias

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (N.J.-06) today led a congressional delegation letter to President Trump supporting Governor Phil Murphy’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, making the state eligible for more federal resources as areas recover from damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias that battered New Jersey in August. The request covers 11 counties: Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Salem, and Sussex.

“We are writing to urge you to approve this request to ensure New Jersey receives the assistance it needs to fully recover from this storm,” the lawmakers wrote. “Tropical Storm Isaias dumped up to five inches of rain in some parts of New Jersey, and damaged public and private property with tropical storm force winds. Approximately 1.4 million New Jersey residents lost power during the storm, which knocked down power lines and forced water systems to run on emergency power.”

The delegation noted that the statewide damage assessment was more than double the threshold set for fiscal year 2020, straining already strapped state and local resources, and that the majority of the costs relate to debris removal.

The letter was signed by Sens. Menendez and Booker and U.S. Representatives Pallone, Donald Norcross (N.J.-01), Jeff Van Drew (N.J.-02), Andy Kim (N.J.-03), Chris Smith (N.J.-04), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.-05), Tom Malinowksi (N.J.-07), Albio Sires (N.J.-08), Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09), Donald Payne, Jr. (N.J.-10), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.-11), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.-12).

Full text of the letter is below and can be downloaded here:

Dear President Trump,

Governor Murphy has formally requested that a Major Disaster Declaration be declared due to the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4, 2020. We are writing to urge you to approve this request to ensure New Jersey receives the assistance it needs to fully recover from this storm.

Tropical Storm Isaias dumped up to five inches of rain in some parts of New Jersey, and damaged public and private property with tropical storm force winds. Approximately 1.4 million New Jersey residents lost power during the storm, which knocked down power lines and forced water systems to run on emergency power.

Preliminary damage assessments (PDAs) concluded that 11 counties – Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Salem, and Sussex – have exceeded the per capita threshold necessary for federal assistance. In addition, the statewide damage per capita is more than double the threshold set for fiscal year 2020. The majority of costs relate to debris removal, the burden of which largely falls on communities and local governments.

While the immediate response by state and local emergency responders was robust and professional, the size and power of this storm created a significant burden on our state’s resources. We therefore urge you to support Governor Murphy’s request by issuing a Major Disaster Declaration, granting Public Assistance for the counties of Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Salem, and Sussex.

Thank you for your consideration. We look forward to a prompt response to our request.

Sincerely,

