Menendez, Booker, Norcross, Kim Announce First Wave of Federal Funding for South Jersey from Emergency Stimulus Package

Over $11M in grants to support communities in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean counties

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) and Congressmen Donald Norcross (N.J.-01) and Andy Kim (N.J.-03) today announced a combined total of $11,078,441 in federal funding awarded to counties and municipalities across South Jersey from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to combat COVID-19. This represents the first wave of billions in funding for New Jersey from the $2 trillion emergency stimulus package Congress passed last week.

Throughout the seven South Jersey counties, there have been nearly 2,000 positive cases and 34 deaths caused by COVID-19, with cases expected to rise over the coming weeks.

“When we negotiated the largest ever emergency response package in our nation’s history, we demanded that it quickly deliver federal dollars to our communities on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. Today, we are delivering on that promise and the first installment of what will be billions of dollars flowing from Washington to help our state, our hospitals, our residents and small businesses weather the storm,” said Sen. Menendez. “And we cut a whole lot of red tape in this bill so that local leaders can immediately put these dollars to work in the fight against COVID-19, whether it’s keeping our health departments fully staffed or retrofitting facilities for testing or providing grants to struggling businesses and non-profits.” “The public health crisis facing New Jersey and our nation requires a coordinated response from all levels of government,” said Sen. Booker. “When fighting to ensure New Jersey receives the necessary federal resources, our priorities are protecting the brave medical workers fighting on the front lines of this pandemic, and standing up to help workers, families, small businesses, and the most vulnerable among us. Today marks the next step down a long road of delivering federal funding to respond to this crisis, stimulate economic recovery, and strengthen our communities.” "Everyone deserves an affordable, safe place to call home, and today’s announcement highlights our collective commitment to ensuring just that,” said Rep. Norcross. “These federal funds will go a long way to change lives and help transform neighborhoods in South Jersey. From combatting homelessness, to assisting those who are battling COVID-19, these investments will provide opportunities that are needed now more than ever.” “The Coronavirus crisis has hit our communities across New Jersey hard, and I’m proud to have fought alongside my colleagues to bring this critical funding back home to help them through these tough times,” said Rep. Kim. “We’re going to continue to fight for every resource we can to help our neighbors weather the challenges they face, and get back on their feet in the months to come.”

Across South Jersey, over $9.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) have been awarded to help communities fund infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc.

Another $1.45 million has been awarded to South Jersey communities in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) to help fund rental assistance, eviction prevention, and anti-homelessness programs. Additionally, the City of Camden will receive $160,912 in Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) grants to assist low-income New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS.

Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health and tax policy, was one of the bipartisan negotiators working directly with the Trump Administration to craft the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Sen. Booker was also involved in negotiating certain aspects of the deal. The package includes direct payments, enhanced unemployment assistance for workers, unprecedented aid to small businesses and critical support for health care facilities on the frontline. Both senators are committed to passing additional funding bills to address the ongoing health and economic crises.

The following county and local governments have been awarded funding today:

ATLANTIC

Atlantic County:

CDBG: $704,535

Atlantic City:

CDBG: $786,810

BURLINGTON

Burlington County:

CDBG: $876,226

CAMDEN

Camden County:

CDBG: $1,453,420

ESG: $732,928

Camden:

CDBG: $1,493,489

ESG: $723,110

HOPWA: $160,912

Cherry Hill:

CDBG: $273,538

Gloucester Township:

CDBG: $180,120

CAPE MAY

Ocean City:

CDBG: $169,196

CUMBERLAND

Bridgeton:

CDBG: $197,626

Millville:

CDBG: $156,171

Vineland:

CDBG: $292,725

GLOUCESTER

Gloucester County:

CDBG: $804,857

OCEAN

Ocean County:

CDBG: $820,810

Brick Township:

CDBG: $177,866

Lakewood:

CDBG: $835,784

Toms River:

CDBG: $238,318

The emergency stimulus package includes billions in federal resources to help South Jersey confront the growing health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak:

Most residents will benefit from direct payments up to $1,200 for individuals earning less than $75,000 and $2,400 for couples earning less than $150,000, plus $500 per child.

Local small businesses can apply for forgivable loans of up to $10 million to make payroll and cover mortgage interest, rent and utilities.

Frontline hospitals and health centers will benefit from millions coming to New Jersey to fund personal protective equipment, laboratory testing to detect positive cases, infection control and mitigation at the local level to prevent the spread of the virus, plus another $100 billion in available grants to shore up our health system.

Nearly $1.8 billion for NJ Transit will support continuation of local bus, rail and light rail service.

Local schools will share in the nearly $380 million being delivered to support K-12 education, help students and educators transition to online and remote learning, and provide emergency relief to districts and colleges hardest hit by COVID-19.

“The current pandemic will have a significant impact on the economy of Atlantic County. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our federal representatives in helping us receive this additional funding,” said Atlantic County Executive Doug Levinson. “We are currently working on a plan to prioritize the best use of these funds to assist our business community in recovering as quickly as possible. These funds will help that effort.” "Burlington County is thrilled to be receiving additional Community Development Block Grant funds to help our community fortify and become more resilient during these trying times," said Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. "We appreciate our federal and state leaders that are working hard to make sure that we get through this public health crisis and the residents receive the crucial supportive services they need at this time." “We are facing unprecedented times posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as every community in the state is right now, and I want to thank our New Jersey Congressional Delegation for their commitment and dedication to the towns and counties who are facing this monumental challenge head on to break the back of this virus,” said Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. “Camden County has been under a local emergency declaration for weeks now and we are incurring unforeseen costs that this allocation will address for us in the future. We will never give up on this effort until the COVID-19 crisis is over and the delegation is providing the funding to keep our fight going to combat this insidious virus.” “Community Development Block Grant will allow us to continue to provide vital services to our Gloucester County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gloucester County Freeholder Director Robert Damminger. “CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to our economic growth and the support of our workers, families and neighborhoods. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in our future and these funds will give us that opportunity.” “I thank Senators Menendez and Booker and Congressmen Smith, Van Drew and Kim for this important allocation of funds,” said Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph Vicari. “Ocean County is home to more than 200,000 people aged 60 years and over, as well as many young families. This money will help us protect the most vulnerable members of our community during this time of crisis.” “I’m ecstatic to hear the City of Atlantic City will receive $786,810 in CDBG funding to address COVID-19,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. “My administration’s goal is to continue to partner with our Senators on the federal level, to assist the good people of Atlantic City during this difficult time. I thank Senator Menendez and Senator Booker for their tenacity and willingness to work across party lines to deliver relief the people of Atlantic City and the State of New Jersey, during these unprecedented times.” “This funding will be vitally important to us throughout this crisis and the impending recovery,” said Brick Township Mayor John G. Ducey. “We appreciate the efforts of our Congressional and Senate representatives who worked to secure this funding for Brick Township.” “As an urban community, we in Bridgeton are grateful for the efforts of Senator Menendez and Senator Booker in advocating for communities and households throughout New Jersey,” said Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly. “Having access to these CDBG resources will be invaluable in helping our low and moderate income residents through this very difficult and challenging public health crisis. We are fortunate to have such dedicated senators in Washington DC.” "This federal funding is being made available at such a critical time for communities like Camden and others across the nation", said Camden Mayor Frank Moran. "it's going to aid struggling businesses, assist with capacity building and help communities lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I commend Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and Congressman Norcoss for advocating for this funding and for delivering essential relief at a time of need." “This is welcome support from our federal delegation who have been tireless advocates for our community,” said Cherry Hill Mayor Susan Shin Angulo. “I applaud the work Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and Congressman Norcross have done for Cherry Hill residents. Safety is paramount during these extraordinary and unprecedented times, and it’s important that we have the tools necessary to protect the health and well-being of our families, friends, and neighbors” “The news of this grant is a rare bright spot in a very dark time,” said Lakewood Mayor Raymond Coles. “This will ensure we are able to better protect our first responders and offer aid to our at most risk citizens.”

Last month, Sens. Menendez and Booker hosted a conference call with New Jersey mayors to outline their commitment to ensuring communities across the state receive their fair share in funding to help them deal with the health and economic crises caused of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sen. Menendez also introduced legislation that would allow the Federal Reserve to buy municipal debt to help local and state governments finance the delivery of key public services due to the public health emergency.

Click Here for a list of Sen. Menendez’s actions to protect New Jersey families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click Here for a list of Sen. Booker’s actions to protect New Jersey families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

