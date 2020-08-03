Menendez, Booker Joint Statement on U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’s Call for Protecting the Privacy of Federal Judges





NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) issued the following joint statement after U.S. District Judge Esther Salas released a video statement this morning to honor the memory of her son and address the need for protecting the privacy of federal judges and their families:

“What happened to Judge Esther Salas and her family is a tragedy of unspeakable proportions. No judge should ever feel unsafe or threatened because they have answered the call of public service to uphold justice. In recent days, we have expressed our commitment to Judge Salas and her family to take action to find a solution to safeguard federal judges.

“To that end, we are working together on legislation to better protect against potential threats to federal judges and their families.

“The tragedy experienced by the Anderl-Salas family should give us the sense of urgency to act to protect all federal judges. There’s no time to waste.”