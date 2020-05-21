Menendez, Booker Join Delegation Call to Extend NJ National Guard Deployment during COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today joined Congressman Andy Kim (N.J.-03) and members of the New Jersey congressional delegation urged the Trump Administration to extend the deployment of the New Jersey National Guard beyond the current June 24th deadline. Currently, more than 1,000 Guardsmen and women from New Jersey, and more than 46,000 from across the country, have been deployed to assist in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Since the pandemic began, more than a thousand of these professionals have put their lives on the line in our state, working every day to help New Jerseyans fight back against this virus. New Jersey still needs their help, and we ask that you grant Governor Murphy’s May 18th request for this vital extension,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter sent to President Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor.

The letter was cosigned by Sens. Menendez and Booker, and Reps. Kim, Donald Norcross (NJ-01), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.-05), Frank Pallone, Jr. (N.J.-06), Tom Malinowski (N.J.-07), Albio Sires (N.J.-08), Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09), Donald Payne Jr. (N.J.-10), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.-11) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.-12).

In addition to writing to ask the Administration to extend the deployment to help combat the COVID-19 crisis, the members also raised concerns over a recent Politico reportindicating that thousands of Guard members may not receive their hard-earned retirement or education benefits if their deployments fall even one day short of the 90-day service requirement.

“In recognition of their service during these difficult times, we urge you to take steps to ensure that a bureaucratic loophole does not prevent our Guard members from receiving their early retirement credit and education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill,” the letter continued.

