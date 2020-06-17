Menendez, Booker Join Colleagues in Recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month

First-ever Senate Pride Month Resolution was Introduced in 2017, after President Trump Broke Eight-year Tradition of Issuing a Pride Month Proclamation



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.), joined all Senate Democrats in introducing a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The resolution also recognizes how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compounds the systemic inequality that LGBTQ people face in the healthcare, employment, and housing systems in the United States, leading to a disparate impact on LGBTQ people.

“The month of June is all about love, acceptance, and—most importantly—celebrating who you are,” said Sen. Menendez. “As we continue to face the COVID-19 challenge that has disproportionally affected minorities, including LGBTQ Americans, the recent Supreme Court ruling served as a reminder that we’re still working towards achieving equality for ALL. Let’s get inspired during this Pride Month and recommit for the fights ahead of us.” “This month we celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and community, and recommit ourselves to fighting for a future where everyone in this country can enjoy the same ideals of equality. We cannot profess to be a nation of liberty and justice for all when our fellow Americans are discriminated against simply because of who they are and who they love,” said Sen. Booker.

The first-ever Senate Pride Month Resolution was introduced in June 2017, after President Trump broke the eight-year tradition of offering an official presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month. On Monday, the Supreme Court affirmed that federal employment laws protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination, a landmark case and victory for the LGBTQ community.

In 2019, Sens. Menendez and Booker joined Senate Democrats and re-introduced the Equality Act, legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance, and education.

Along with Sens. Menendez and Booker the resolution was co-sponsored by all 47 Senate Democrats, including Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Bob Casey (D- Penn.), Michael Bennett (D-Colo.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Angus King (I-Maine), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Benjamin Cardin (D-Md.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

Full text of the resolution is available here.

