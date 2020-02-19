Menendez, Booker Demand Answers from CBP on Mistreatment of Pregnant Detainees

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today joined a group of Senate colleagues in demanding answers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) following reports of serious, ongoing mistreatment of pregnant detainees at the hands of their immigration enforcement officials.

“These reports, combined with public reporting that CBP is returning pregnant asylum seekers to Mexico in contravention even of the deeply-flawed Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), raises serious concerns for the health and safety of these individuals,” the Senators wrote in a letter to Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan.

The senators’ letter follows a March 2019 hearing on the subject and CBP’s subsequent, alarmingly contradictory answers. This includes the agency alleging they are unable to provide data on the documented instances of a CBP officer retraining or shackling a pregnant person because they do not “have a mechanism in place for tracking this information” while also claiming they are in compliance with regulations requiring such a mechanism.

“Given the medical consensus that shackling “not only compromise[s] health care but is demeaning and rarely necessary,” there should be no reason that CBP is using the practice except in exceedingly rare circumstances and we hope that CBP is, in fact, currently keeping records on each instance of shackling or restraining pregnant migrants in its custody,” the letter continued. “If not, we urge you to do so as quickly as possible.”

The letter was also signed by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).

Last April, Sens. Menendez and Booker called on CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to reinstate an Obama-era policy ordering most pregnant women to be released from immigration detention.

A copy of the letter to CBP can be found here and below.