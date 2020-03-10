Menendez, Booker, Colleagues Introduce the Great American Outdoors Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in introducing the Great American Outdoors Act, landmark legislation to preserve and protect our country’s public lands. The bipartisan legislation provides permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and addresses the nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog in our national parks and other land management agencies.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides critical resources for the federal government to acquire, protect, and conserve lands across the country, and I have long fought to secure its permanent reauthorization and full funding. Additionally, I’m pleased that this legislation will finally provide the funding necessary to maintain our National Parks and public lands, allowing us to better and more sustainably manage them, while increasing recreation opportunities for Americans across the country,” said Sen. Menendez. “New Jersey’s National Parks and other federal lands are a treasure for our families, and will greatly benefit from the Great American Outdoors Act. I’m proud to join this bipartisan effort so that current and future generations of Americans can enjoy all our National Parks and public lands have to offer.” “From national parks to local playgrounds, the Land and Water Conservation Fund helps protect America’s most treasured places,” Sen. Booker said. “Since 1964, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has leveraged more than $7 billion for land acquisitions, conservation of threatened and endangered species, and grants to states. New Jersey alone has received more than $346 million in funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This bill would provide full, permanent funding for this critical conservation tool, and would also provide much-needed resources for backlogged maintenance projects on a long list of national parks and wildlife refuges, several of which are located in New Jersey.”

New Jersey is home to five units operated by the National Park Service: Morristown National Historical Park, the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Thomas Edison National Historic Park, and Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park.

The full text of the bill can be downloaded here.

