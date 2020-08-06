Menendez, Booker Call for NIH Research Funding in Next COVID-19 Relief Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Boker (both D-N.J.), joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urging for $15.5 billion for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to be included in a fourth COVID-19 relief package to avoid significant harm to the research pipeline in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than $10 billion in lost research, adding a significant delay in our understanding of dangerous diseases as well as cutting-edge treatments to improve quality of life for those suffering from them. The Senators asked that $10 billion be allocated to help make up for unforeseen disruptions and costs to important, ongoing medical research nationwide, and that $5.5 billion be allocated for NIH-supported coronavirus-related research into cures, treatments, and vaccines.

“Whether it’s treating and eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic or continuing groundbreaking research toward deadly diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, diabetes, and more, the NIH is at the forefront of improving and saving lives. This important work takes place in our universities in every state and produces results that drive our nation’s health care forward,” the Senators wrote.

Joining Menenez and Booker in sending the letter were Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) erry Moran (R-Kan.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Bob Casey, Jr. (D-Penn.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Bill Cassidy M.D (R-La.).

Full text of today’s letter is available here and below:

August 6, 2020