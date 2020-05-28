Menendez, Booker Announce Over $9M to Boost Health Care Providers Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Menendez, Booker Announce Over $9M to Boost Health Care Providers Response to COVID-19 Crisis

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a combined total of $9,713,870, which will help support New Jersey’s health care providers and their response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Over $6 million was awarded to five federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and $3 million was awarded to the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) to support hospitals across the state.

“New Jersey’s frontline health care workers have steered our state through rough waters which have helped save lives and bend the curve,” said Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy. “Our hospitals and community health centers still need federal resources in order to combat this virus head on and to prepare for future possible outbreaks. I’ll continue fighting to ensure New Jersey’s health care providers have the adequate tools to respond to this unprecedented crisis.” “New Jersey health centers and hospitals continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 while providing critical care to those who need it most,” said Sen. Booker. “This public health crisis demands an all hands on deck approach, and I am committed to ensuring our health care providers have the federal resources needed to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans, especially those in our most vulnerable communities who rely on these community health centers.”

The following FQHC’s were awarded funding:

$1,739,672 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, Inc.

$1,359,568 Zufall Health Center, Inc.

$1,260,391 North Hudson Community Action Corporation

$1,251,229 Newark Community Health Centers, Inc.

$1,041,376 CAMCare Health Corporation

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.

$3,061,634 was also awarded today to boost NJHA’s Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP), to help hospitals throughout the state combat the COVID-19 outbreak. This is in addition to the $1.2 million the senators announced last month for NJHA.

The HPP provides funding and technical assistance to every state and territory to ensure their health systems can respond and recover from an outbreak or disaster, like the current COVID-19 pandemic or Superstorm Sandy. This means statewide, hospitals can collaborate to ensure the residents of that state can get the medical care they need in the event of an emergency.

Yesterday, the senators announced $2.7 million to support the New Jersey Department of Health’s HPP.

###