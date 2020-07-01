Menendez, Booker Announce Over $68.5M to Boost Homeland Security Across NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $68,579,836 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding for the State of New Jersey tobolster security and emergency preparedness efforts at our ports, houses of worship and transit hubs.

“Because of our state’s location, proximity to large metro areas, airports, seaports and transit hubs, New Jersey must remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any type of attack,” said Sen. Menendez. “This critical funding will provide our first responders and nonprofit organizations added resources to safeguard our communities and protect New Jersey residents.” “As the most densely populated state and home to numerous examples of critical infrastructure, New Jersey is consistently rated as a potentially high-threat area,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will ensure that emergency response teams are equipped with the necessary resources to protect the millions of people living in and around New Jersey, as well as our nation’s most critical assets.”

The following awards were granted to the State of New Jersey:

$19,050,000 from the Urban Area Security Initiative program to support the planning, organizing, equipment and training needs of high-threat, high-density urban areas against acts of terrorism.

$9,594,806 in Nonprofit Security Grants to help religious and other community organizations protect themselves from security threats.

$8,364,279 from the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program to prepare for all hazards and provide a system of emergency preparedness.

$7,692,000 from the State Homeland Security Program for implementation of state homeland security strategies to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from acts of terrorism.

New Jersey will also receive an infusion of security funding through the following port, transit, and bus security awards:

Port Security Grant Program Awards:

$1,334,160 The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

$900,000 Perth Amboy Fire Department

$864,767 County of Camden

$752,025 Delaware River Port Authority

$701,902 Delaware River Partners LLC

$447,015 Monmouth County Sheriffs Office

$336,000 State of NJ, Dept. Of Law & Public Safety, Division of

State Police

$283,392 Paulsboro Refining Company LLC

$236,250 State of NJ, Dept. Of Law & Public Safety, Division of

State Police

$229,955 Maher 1210 Corbin LLC

$198,997 Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department

$88,974 North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue

$56,250 Camden County Sheriff's Office

$54,131 Cherry Hill Fire District 13

$45,000 Jersey City Department of Fire And

Emergency Services

$45,000 Perth Amboy Police Department

$39,674 IMTT Holdings LLC - Bayonne

$34,570 The Seamen's Church Institute of

New York and New Jersey

$28,050 Borough of Edgewater

$25,000 Bayonne Fire Department

$25,000 Port Imperial Ferry Corp

$25,000 Statue Cruises LLC.

$20,530 Township of Pennsauken Fire Department

$16,000 Secaucus, New Jersey

Transit Security Grant Program Awards:

$16,587,590 New Jersey Transit

Intercity Bus Security Grant Program Awards:

$233,555 Academy Express, LLC

$192,700 Coach USA, Inc.

$52,486 Stout's Charter Service INC

$24,778 Megabus Northeast, LLC

