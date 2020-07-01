Menendez, Booker Announce Over $68.5M to Boost Homeland Security Across NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $68,579,836 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding for the State of New Jersey tobolster security and emergency preparedness efforts at our ports, houses of worship and transit hubs.

“Because of our state’s location, proximity to large metro areas, airports, seaports and transit hubs, New Jersey must remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any type of attack,” said Sen. Menendez. “This critical funding will provide our first responders and nonprofit organizations added resources to safeguard our communities and protect New Jersey residents.”

“As the most densely populated state and home to numerous examples of critical infrastructure, New Jersey is consistently rated as a potentially high-threat area,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will ensure that emergency response teams are equipped with the necessary resources to protect the millions of people living in and around New Jersey, as well as our nation’s most critical assets.”

The following awards were granted to the State of New Jersey:

$19,050,000 from the Urban Area Security Initiative program to support the planning, organizing, equipment and training needs of high-threat, high-density urban areas against acts of terrorism.

$9,594,806 in Nonprofit Security Grants to help religious and other community organizations protect themselves from security threats.

$8,364,279 from the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program to prepare for all hazards and provide a system of emergency preparedness.

$7,692,000 from the State Homeland Security Program for implementation of state homeland security strategies to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from acts of terrorism.

New Jersey will also receive an infusion of security funding through the following port, transit, and bus security awards:

Port Security Grant Program Awards: 

  • $1,334,160    The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

 

  • $900,000       Perth Amboy Fire Department

 

  • $864,767       County of Camden

 

  • $752,025       Delaware River Port Authority

 

  • $701,902       Delaware River Partners LLC

 

  • $447,015       Monmouth County Sheriffs Office

 

  • $336,000       State of NJ, Dept. Of Law & Public Safety, Division of 
                          State Police

 

  • $283,392       Paulsboro Refining Company LLC

 

  • $236,250       State of NJ, Dept. Of Law & Public Safety, Division of 
                          State Police

 

  • $229,955       Maher 1210 Corbin LLC

 

  • $198,997       Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department

 

  • $88,974        North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue

 

  • $56,250        Camden County Sheriff's Office

 

  • $54,131        Cherry Hill Fire District 13

 

  • $45,000        Jersey City Department of Fire And 
                          Emergency Services

 

  • $45,000        Perth Amboy Police Department

 

  • $39,674        IMTT Holdings LLC - Bayonne

 

  • $34,570        The Seamen's Church Institute of 
                          New York and New Jersey

 

  • $28,050        Borough of Edgewater

 

  • $25,000        Bayonne Fire Department

 

  • $25,000        Port Imperial Ferry Corp

 

  • $25,000        Statue Cruises LLC.

 

  • $20,530        Township of Pennsauken Fire Department

 

  • $16,000        Secaucus, New Jersey

Transit Security Grant Program Awards: 

  • $16,587,590  New Jersey Transit

Intercity Bus Security Grant Program Awards: 

  • $233,555       Academy Express, LLC
  • $192,700       Coach USA, Inc.
  • $52,486        Stout's Charter Service INC
  • $24,778        Megabus Northeast, LLC

 

