Menendez, Booker Announce Over $22M to Support Head Start Programs Across NJ

Federal grants will support early childhood education services in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Mercer counties

NEWARK, N.J. — U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $22,593,850 in federal funding to support Gateway Community Action Partnership’s Head Start early childhood education programs across South Jersey and Mercer County.

“Every family, regardless of their income or zip code, deserves access to affordable child care and early education,” said Sen. Menendez. “Because of Head Start programs such as these, more children will have access to the resources and tools they need and deserve to achieve their full potential.” “Programs like Head Start are key resources for providing services and a quality education to our youngest New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Booker. “Research continually demonstrates the benefits of early childhood education and this federal investment will help children from all socioeconomic backgrounds develop vital skills from the very beginning of their academic careers.”

Gateway Community Action Program, formerly known as Tri-County Community Action Agency, Inc., offers Head Start programs to children up to five years old at locations throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Mercer Counties.

The agency’s more than 700 employees also works with residents, government employees and other agencies to assist local residents in providing child care, building affordable housing, operating the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program, providing literacy services and assisting families to maintain stable households.

The Head Start initiative provides comprehensive child development programs for low-income children and their families. The program has been shown to improve educational outcomes for participating students, including by increasing rates of high school graduation and college attendance. Community organizations are awarded grants to provide Head Start services in their community through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.