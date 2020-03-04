Menendez, Booker Announce Over $1M to Support North Jersey Community Health Centers

Menendez, Booker Announce Over $1M to Support North Jersey Community Health Centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $1,351,092 in grants to aid the continued operation of federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs) across North Jersey.

“New Jersey families across the state rely on the affordable and high-quality services that community health centers provide,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will allow New Jersey’s FQHC’s continue their important working of delivering exceptional health care to residents in need.” “Our most vulnerable families often face incredible obstacles to access even basic healthcare,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help address these health inequities by bringing high-quality, affordable healthcare services into some of our most underserved communities.”

These grants will help the FQHCs combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic by delivering HIV testing and quality care and treatment for individuals living with the disease. Last week, Sens. Menendez and Booker announced a total of $1.75 million in federal funding to support Hudson County and the City of Newark’s efforts to provide care to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

“NJPCA congratulates the New Jersey FQHCs that recently received funding awards from HRSA to combat the HIV epidemic,” said Jillian Hudspeth, President and CEO of the New Jersey Primary Care Association. “FQHCs across the state provide cost-efficient primary, dental and behavioral care to New Jerseyans every day. We are pleased that with this funding, our Centers can increase access to quality HIV care, treatment, medication, and prevention services. With the support of our federal and state partners, we can continue to expand our services and meet the growing needs of our patients.”

Grants were awarded to the following health centers:

$293,871 – Newark Community Health Centers, Inc.

– Newark Community Health Centers, Inc. $279,870 – Zufall Health Center, Inc. (Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren)

– Zufall Health Center, Inc. (Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren) $265,123 – Horizon Health Center (Hudson)

– Horizon Health Center (Hudson) $261, 639 – City of Newark

– City of Newark $250,589 – Rutgers University (Newark)

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.

Sen. Menendez authored a provision of the Affordable Care Act that requires private insurance plans on the exchange to reimburse FQHCs at no less than the same rate as Medicaid in order to ensure the economic vitality of community health centers and properly recognize them for the valuable role they play in the American healthcare system.

