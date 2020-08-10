Menendez, Booker Announce Over $18M in CARES Act Funding to Support, Protect Families Living in Public Housing across NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $18,740,222 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to ensure public housing authorities (PHAs) across New Jersey have the resources needed to maintain a safe and healthy environment during the pandemic for all their residents. This funding, which is in addition to the $15 million announced in May, was secured by the senators in the CARES Act.

“The families and elderly New Jerseyans living in our low-income housing communities need our support during the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will make sure their residencies are healthy and safe places to live,” said Sen. Menendez. “If we are going to beat this pandemic, it’s essential that everyone has a reliable place to call home. We must continue investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a roof over their heads.” “During this public health crisis and long after the battle is over, we must continue to ensure that all New Jersey families have access to a decent and affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jersey’s public housing authorities best serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.”

The following state agencies and PHAs received funding:

$5,865,949 State of NJ Dept. of Comm. Affairs

$1,334,993 Newark Housing Authority

$967,987 Bergen County Housing Authority

$857,232 Housing Authority City of Jersey City

$652,994 Paterson Housing Authority

$450,768 Housing Authority of the City of Passaic

$410,108 Monmouth County PHA

$358,343 Housing Authority of the City of Camden

$353,218 Gloucester County Housing Authority

$349,586 East Orange Housing Authority

$330,232 Perth Amboy Housing Authority

$273,505 Elizabeth Housing Authority

$269,305 Housing Authority of the Township of Lakewood

$267,098 Lakewood Township Residential Assistance Prog

$227,741 Woodbridge Housing Authority

$215,964 Passaic County Public Housing Agency

$214,870 West New York Housing Authority

$212,204 New Brunswick Housing Authority

$208,444 Englewood Housing Authority

$200,355 Plainfield Housing Authority

$187,639 Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Age

$185,905 Long Branch Housing Authority

$180,129 Cliffside Park Housing Authority

$174,866 Edgewater Housing Authority

$165,372 Morris County Housing Authority

$163,660 Warren County Housing Authority

$159,740 Carteret Housing Authority

$152,134 Vineland Housing Authority

$152,056 Housing Authority of the City of Orange

$143,868 Union City Housing Authority

$130,208 Fort Lee Housing Authority

$124,004 Madison Housing Authority

$119,739 Housing Authority of the Borough of Lodi

$113,026 Hunterdon County Division of Housing

$111,885 Secaucus Housing Authority

$103,093 Middlesex County

$101,187 Brick Housing Authority

$94,656 Pleasantville Housing Authority

$92,545 Union County Housing Authority

$90,411 Housing Authority of the Township of Middletown

$80,688 Keansburg Housing Authority

$80,485 Housing Authority City of Linden

$79,198 Edison Housing Authority

$76,530 Weehawken Housing Authority

$74,963 North Bergen Housing Authority

$73,065 Asbury Park Housing Authority

$62,287 Highland Park Housing Authority

$60,035 Irvington Housing Authority

$59,925 Neptune Housing Authority

$59,774 Dover Housing Authority

$59,332 Franklin Housing Authority

$59,063 Clifton Housing Authority

$56,421 Glassboro Housing Authority

$56,365 Bloomfield Township HA

$56,167 Bayonne Housing Authority

$54,269 Montclair Housing Authority

$52,958 Phillipsburg DCD

$52,890 Old Bridge Housing Authority

$52,433 Rahway Housing Authority

$52,302 Red Bank Housing Authority

$45,909 Sayreville Housing Authority

$44,834 Somerville Housing Authority

$44,530 Housing Authority City of Jersey City

$44,046 Hamilton Township HA

$41,161 Boonton Housing Authority

$40,898 State of NJ Dept. of Comm. Affairs

$38,936 Guttenberg Housing Authority

$38,359 Millville Housing Authority

$36,178 Morristown Housing Authority

$34,461 Hoboken Housing Authority

$31,327 Bridgeton Housing Authority

$27,652 South Amboy Housing Authority

$27,003 Union Township Housing Authority

$25,431 West Orange Housing Authority

$23,655 Berkeley Housing Authority

$20,942 Manville Housing Authority

$18,615 Newark Housing Authority

$18,135 Housing Authority of the Township of Lakewood

$16,820 Collaborative Support Programs of NJ

$13,832 Township of Pennsauken Housing

$13,693 Hunterdon County Division of Housing

$11,416 Borough of Clementon Housing Authority

$9,176 Elizabeth Housing Authority

$8,592 Bergen County Housing Authority

$8,126 Garden State Episcopal CDC

$8,122 Gloucester County Housing Authority

$7,244 Penns Grove Housing Authority

$6,981 Community Enterprises Corporation

$6,367 Salem Housing Authority

$1,612 Somerville Housing Authority

