Menendez, Booker Announce Over $18M in CARES Act Funding to Support, Protect Families Living in Public Housing across NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $18,740,222 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to ensure public housing authorities (PHAs) across New Jersey have the resources needed to maintain a safe and healthy environment during the pandemic for all their residents. This funding, which is in addition to the $15 million announced in May, was secured by the senators in the CARES Act.

“The families and elderly New Jerseyans living in our low-income housing communities need our support during the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will make sure their residencies are healthy and safe places to live,” said Sen. Menendez. “If we are going to beat this pandemic, it’s essential that everyone has a reliable place to call home. We must continue investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a roof over their heads.”

“During this public health crisis and long after the battle is over, we must continue to ensure that all New Jersey families have access to a decent and affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jersey’s public housing authorities best serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.” 

The following state agencies and PHAs received funding:

 

  • $5,865,949   State of NJ Dept. of Comm. Affairs

 

  • $1,334,993   Newark Housing Authority

 

  • $967,987      Bergen County Housing Authority

 

  • $857,232      Housing Authority City of Jersey City

 

  • $652,994      Paterson Housing Authority

 

  • $450,768      Housing Authority of the City of Passaic

 

  • $410,108      Monmouth County PHA

 

  • $358,343      Housing Authority of the City of Camden

 

  • $353,218      Gloucester County Housing Authority

 

  • $349,586      East Orange Housing Authority

 

  • $330,232      Perth Amboy Housing Authority

 

  • $273,505      Elizabeth Housing Authority

 

  • $269,305      Housing Authority of the Township of Lakewood

 

  • $267,098      Lakewood Township Residential Assistance Prog

 

  • $227,741      Woodbridge Housing Authority

 

  • $215,964      Passaic County Public Housing Agency

 

  • $214,870      West New York Housing Authority

 

  • $212,204      New Brunswick Housing Authority

 

  • $208,444      Englewood Housing Authority

 

  • $200,355      Plainfield Housing Authority

 

  • $187,639      Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Age

 

  • $185,905      Long Branch Housing Authority

 

  • $180,129      Cliffside Park Housing Authority

 

  • $174,866      Edgewater Housing Authority

 

  • $165,372      Morris County Housing Authority

 

  • $163,660      Warren County Housing Authority

 

  • $159,740      Carteret Housing Authority                                 

 

  • $152,134      Vineland Housing Authority

 

  • $152,056      Housing Authority of the City of Orange

 

  • $143,868      Union City Housing Authority

 

  • $130,208      Fort Lee Housing Authority

 

  • $124,004      Madison Housing Authority                                  

 

  • $119,739      Housing Authority of the Borough of Lodi

 

  • $113,026      Hunterdon County Division of Housing

 

  • $111,885      Secaucus Housing Authority

 

  • $103,093      Middlesex County

 

  • $101,187      Brick Housing Authority

 

  • $94,656        Pleasantville Housing Authority

 

  • $92,545        Union County Housing Authority

 

  • $90,411        Housing Authority of the Township of Middletown

 

  • $80,688        Keansburg Housing Authority

 

  • $80,485        Housing Authority City of Linden

 

  • $79,198        Edison Housing Authority

 

  • $76,530        Weehawken Housing Authority

 

  • $74,963        North Bergen Housing Authority

 

  • $73,065        Asbury Park Housing Authority

 

  • $62,287        Highland Park Housing Authority

 

  • $60,035        Irvington Housing Authority

 

  • $59,925        Neptune Housing Authority

 

  • $59,774        Dover Housing Authority

 

  • $59,332        Franklin Housing Authority

 

  • $59,063        Clifton Housing Authority

 

  • $56,421        Glassboro Housing Authority

 

  • $56,365        Bloomfield Township HA

 

  • $56,167        Bayonne Housing Authority

 

  • $54,269        Montclair Housing Authority

 

  • $52,958        Phillipsburg DCD

 

  • $52,890        Old Bridge Housing Authority

 

  • $52,433        Rahway Housing Authority

 

  • $52,302        Red Bank Housing Authority

 

  • $45,909        Sayreville Housing Authority

 

  • $44,834        Somerville Housing Authority

 

  • $44,530        Housing Authority City of Jersey City

 

  • $44,046        Hamilton Township HA

 

  • $41,161        Boonton Housing Authority

 

  • $40,898        State of NJ Dept. of Comm. Affairs

 

  • $38,936        Guttenberg Housing Authority

 

  • $38,359        Millville Housing Authority

 

  • $36,178        Morristown Housing Authority

 

  • $34,461        Hoboken Housing Authority

 

  • $31,327        Bridgeton Housing Authority

 

  • $27,652        South Amboy Housing Authority

 

  • $27,003        Union Township Housing Authority

 

  • $25,431        West Orange Housing Authority

 

  • $23,655        Berkeley Housing Authority

 

  • $20,942        Manville Housing Authority

 

  • $18,615        Newark Housing Authority

 

  • $18,135        Housing Authority of the Township of Lakewood

 

  • $16,820        Collaborative Support Programs of NJ

 

  • $13,832        Township of Pennsauken Housing

 

  • $13,693        Hunterdon County Division of Housing

 

  • $11,416        Borough of Clementon Housing Authority

 

  • $9,176          Elizabeth Housing Authority

 

  • $8,592          Bergen County Housing Authority

 

  • $8,126          Garden State Episcopal CDC

 

  • $8,122          Gloucester County Housing Authority

 

  • $7,244          Penns Grove Housing Authority

 

  • $6,981          Community Enterprises Corporation

 

  • $6,367          Salem Housing Authority

 

  • $1,612          Somerville Housing Authority

 

