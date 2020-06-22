Menendez, Booker Announce Over $169K in Federal Funding to Support South Jersey Firefighters, First Responders

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $169,200 in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grants and loans to support firefighters and first responders in Cape May and Ocean counties.

“New Jersey’s firefighters and first responders put their lives on the lines every single day to protect families and businesses in their communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “This critical funding will ensure our brave first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe while continuing to save lives and protect their communities.” “It’s imperative that New Jersey’s firefighters have the resources they need to keep themselves and our communities safe,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help New Jersey firefighters do their jobs safely and efficiently by providing them the latest equipment as they put their lives on the lines protecting our families.”

The following communities received USDA grants and loans:

Wrightstown Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 (Ocean) Grant: $58,400 Loan: $19,500

The fire department will use this funding to replace seven self-contained breathing apparatuses, which have a lifespan of 15 years.

Cape May Volunteer Fire Department (Cape May) Grant: $37,300

The fire department will use this funding to purchase new extrication equipment. This upgraded first line battery powered equipment will eliminate the need for bulky high-powered hydraulic hoses, power units and the need for gasoline. Smaller charging units will be installed in each apparatus making the units lighter. The new equipment will allow the firefighters to do their jobs more effectively and safely.

Borough of Woodbine (Cape May) Grant: $27,000

Woodbine’s volunteer fire company will purchase six dual band radios to replace the department’s outdated ones, which do not conform to the nationals recognized safety standard of 700 MHz radios. These new radios will assist the firefighters to effectively communicate with dispatch, first responders, and other departments on the scene.

Borough of Tuckerton (Ocean) Grant: $27,000

The Borough of Tuckerton will use this funding to purchase a new utility vehicle for their police department. This will allow the department to retire one of their older and outdated vehicles.

