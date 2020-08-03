Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $7M to Expand Affordable Housing for Low-Income Individuals with Disabilities in New Jersey

Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $7M to Expand Affordable Housing for Low-Income Individuals with Disabilities in New Jersey

Menendez legislation, signed into law during the Great Recession, paved way for this investment to ensure individuals with disabilities can live independently

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development, and Cory Booker today announced that the New Jersey Housing Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) has been awarded nearly $7 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to build 100 affordable housing units for low-income individuals living with disabilities and who are transitioning from institutions or at risk of being institutionalized.

“This funding will ensure individuals living with disabilities have a roof over the heads and a chance at living a full and independent life,” said Sen. Menendez, whose legislation, signed into law during the Great Recession, was the catalyst for this new investment to allow individuals with disabilities to live independently. “The Great Recession shone a bright light on the stark housing disparities that existed in our nation and I knew something had to be done, which is why I wrote this legislation to ensure every American has a place to live. Housing is a human right and as we go through a pandemic, we see how important it is to have a place to call home. I’m proud to have sponsored the bill that made this funding possible and I know that it will make a difference in the lives of New Jerseyans with disabilities.” “Housing is a basic need and a basic right and Americans living with disabilities shouldn’t have to face insurmountable financial challenges to put a roof over their heads,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jerseyans with disabilities and is critical to ensuring we are able to dedicate more resources and supportive services to meet their immediate needs.”

Sen. Menendez wrote the Frank Melville Supportive Housing Investment Act of 2010 which overhauled HUD’s Section 811 program to increase the number of new homes available to low-income people with disabilities. The bill modernized and integrated the financing of Section 811 housing with other affordable housing tools, including the Low Income Housing Tax Credits, HOME program funds, Community Development Block Grants and bond financing.

NJHMFA will partner with the New Jersey Department of Human Services to help the low-income clients they serve in their programs. NJHMFA will also work with affordable housing developers across New Jersey to support rental payment in supportive housing units. The agency is committed to providing affordable and supportive housing for people with special needs, while emphasizing on community-based and community-integrated housing opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

###