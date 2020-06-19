Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $6M to Boost NJ Health Care Response to COVID-19 Crisis

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) today announced a combined $5,747,440 in federal funds to support New Jersey’s health care providers and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) will be used by state Department of Health (DOH) and New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) to support hospitals across the state.

“As New Jersey continues to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, every single dollar to support our hospitals in the state counts,” said Sen. Menendez. “These critical resources will help ensure our hospitals and health care workers are prepared and properly equipped to to respond to this unprecedented crisis and beyond.” “New Jersey health centers and hospitals continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 while providing critical care to those who need it most,” said Sen. Booker. “This public health crisis demands an all hands on deck approach, and I am committed to ensuring our health care providers have the federal resources needed to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans, especially those in our most vulnerable communities who rely on these community health centers.”

The HPP provides funding and technical assistance to every state and territory to ensure their health systems can respond and recover from an outbreak or disaster, like the current COVID-19 pandemic or Superstorm Sandy. This also allows hospitals to collaborate statewide to ensure the residents of New Jersey can access the medical care they need in the event of an emergency.

Last month, the senators announced $2.7 million to support the NJDH’s HPP and $3 million to the NJHA.

