Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $2M to Bolster Maternal and Child Health Care Across NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced $1,948,108 in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support maternal and child health services throughout New Jersey.

“From prenatal care to immunization to special health needs, this funding is crucial to improving maternal and child health care services for low-income families throughout the state,” said Sen. Menendez. “I’ll continue fighting to ensure New Jersey has the resources to offer the best health care services to moms and kids up and down our state.” “We must remain vigilant in our commitment to protecting quality and affordable health care for our most vulnerable New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help improve care for moms and kids across the state.”

The New Jersey Department of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Services program works to improve access to health services and reduce disparities in health outcomes for the mothers, expecting mothers, children and teens in New Jersey.

