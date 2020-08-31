Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $2.5M to Reduce Drug Use Among NJ Youth

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that a combined total of $2,244,833 in federal grants from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program have been awarded to local coalitions in New Jersey to continue their efforts in combating the opioid epidemic, and in preventing and reducing substance use and abuse among young people across the state.

“Combatting the opioid epidemic and preventing substance abuse among our young New Jerseyans requires a comprehensive, coordinated approach at the community level,” said Sen. Menendez. “I’m proud of the strong coalitions throughout our state that are committed to working together to tackle these real challenges, and these grants have proven an effective tool in reducing rates of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and prescription drug use among tens of thousands of teens.”

“Addressing drug abuse among young adults in New Jersey requires key prevention and education efforts through proven programs like this,” said Sen. Booker. “These New Jersey organizations are working hard to fight the drug abuse crisis across our state, and this federal funding gives them the resources they need by ensuring help is available to those seeking it.”