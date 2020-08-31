Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $2.5M to Reduce Drug Use Among NJ Youth
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that a combined total of $2,244,833 in federal grants from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program have been awarded to local coalitions in New Jersey to continue their efforts in combating the opioid epidemic, and in preventing and reducing substance use and abuse among young people across the state.
“Combatting the opioid epidemic and preventing substance abuse among our young New Jerseyans requires a comprehensive, coordinated approach at the community level,” said Sen. Menendez. “I’m proud of the strong coalitions throughout our state that are committed to working together to tackle these real challenges, and these grants have proven an effective tool in reducing rates of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and prescription drug use among tens of thousands of teens.”
“Addressing drug abuse among young adults in New Jersey requires key prevention and education efforts through proven programs like this,” said Sen. Booker. “These New Jersey organizations are working hard to fight the drug abuse crisis across our state, and this federal funding gives them the resources they need by ensuring help is available to those seeking it.”
The following grantees received funding:
- Borough of Roselle $125,000
(Union)
- Camden County Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Inc. $119,833
(Vorhees, Camden)
- Center for Prevention and Counseling $125,000
(Newton, Sussex)
- Children's Aid & Family Services Inc. $125,000
(Paramus, Bergen)
- Community in Crisis Inc. $125,000
(Bernards Township, Somerset)
- Empower Somerset, Inc. $125,000
(Somerville, Somerset)
- Family Connections, Inc. $125,000
(East Orange, Essex)
- Family Guidance Center of Warren County $125,000
(Washington Township, Warren)
- Mercer Council on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction $125,000
(Lawrence Township, Mercer)
- Montclair State University $125,000
(Montclair, Essex)
- Morris County Prevention is Key, Inc. $125,000
(Rockaway, Morris)
- National Council on Alcoholism and Drug
Dependence of Hudson $125,000
(Secaucus, Hudson)
- One Voice of Hunterdon, Inc. $125,000
(Flemington, Hunterdon)
- Prevention Links $125,000
(Roselle, Union)
- Prevention Plus of Burlington County, Inc. $125,000
(Evesham, Burlington)
- Town of Kearny $125,000
(Hudson)
- William Paterson University of New Jersey $125,000
(Wayne, Passaic)
- Young Men's Christian Association of Madison, N.J. $125,000
(Madison, Morris)
Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grants are awarded through the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Center for Substance Abuse Prevention (CSAP). Last year, Sen. Menendez joined his colleagues in sending a letter of support to the Appropriations Committee for funding of the DFC program. The grants are designed to:
- Establish and strengthen collaboration among communities, public and private non-profit agencies, as well as federal, state, local, and tribal governments to support the efforts of community coalitions working to prevent and reduce substance abuse among youth.
- Reduce substance abuse among youth and, over time, reduce substance abuse among adults by addressing the factors in a community that increase the risk of substance abuse and promoting the factors that minimize the risk of substance abuse.
