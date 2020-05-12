Menendez, Booker Announce More than $31M in Federal Funding to Support NJ COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez Cory Booker (both –N.J.) today announced that New Jersey has received more than $31.5 million in flexible federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. This funding is in addition to $53.5 million in CDBG funds provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in April.

“As our states and cities continue to fight this pandemic we do everything we can to bolster their tremendous efforts,” said Sen. Menendez. “These critical resources will help keep our health departments fully staffed, continue to provide care for those in need and help our local governments who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Our job is far from over, that’s why in the next relief package we have to provide more resources for states and local governments because we can’t let them alone in this fight.” “With New Jersey being one of the states hit hardest by this public health crisis, we must continue to stand up and fight for all of our residents,” said Sen. Booker. “From our frontline workers and small businesses to the most vulnerable among us, it’s vital that we have the resources needed to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans. This funding marks another important step toward responding to this crisis, stimulating our economic recovery, and strengthening New Jersey communities.”

New Jersey is the second hardest hit state in the nation, with over 135,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9,000 deaths. All non-essential retail, schools, and entertainment businesses have been closed since March 16.

CDBG funding will provide financial assistance to help NJ communities support:

Assistance for Low-Income Individuals, Elderly Persons, and Needy Children : funds to safely provide low income seniors with access to food, health care, and other basic needs. Funds to supply food to poor children who otherwise do not have access to adequate nutrition.

: funds to safely provide low income seniors with access to food, health care, and other basic needs. Funds to supply food to children who otherwise do not have access to adequate nutrition. Families and Entities Impacted by Economic and Housing Market Disruptions : relief funding for places with high unemployment claims. In these locations, businesses may struggle more, renters may have more difficulty paying rent, and homeowners may have more difficulty paying their mortgage.

: relief funding for places with high unemployment claims. In these locations, businesses may struggle more, renters may have more difficulty paying rent, and homeowners may have more difficulty paying their mortgage. Efforts to Reduce Risk of Transmission and Number of Coronavirus Cases: funding proportionately allocated to states based on the per capita incidence of coronavirus cases compared to the national average.

Sen. Menendez was one of the bipartisan negotiators working directly with the Trump Administration to craft the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Sen. Booker was also involved in negotiating certain aspects of the deal.

Sen. Menendez is the co-author of the State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund, that would create a $500 billion fund to help states and local governments respond to the current public health and economic crisis, while maintaining essential services.

