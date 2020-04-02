Menendez, Booker Announce First Wave of Federal Funding for NJ from the COVID-19 Emergency Stimulus Package
Over $82M in grants to assist communities on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
HACKENSACK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate’s housing subcommittee, and Cory Booker today announced a combined $82,202,575 in federal funding awarded to the State of New Jersey, counties and municipalities from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to combat COVID-19. This represents the first wave of billions in funding for New Jersey from the $2 trillion emergency stimulus package Congress passed last week.
The senators made the announcement in Bergen County, which is receiving the largest single funding award in the state from this initial installment, over $8.3 million. Bergen continues to be the most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak with the highest number of cases, 3,494, and 75 deaths.
“When we negotiated the largest ever emergency response package in our nation’s history, we demanded that it quickly deliver federal dollars to our communities on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. Today, we are delivering on that promise and the first installment of what will be billions of dollars flowing from Washington to help our state, our hospitals, our residents and small businesses weather the storm,” said Sen. Menendez. “And we cut a whole lot of red tape in this bill so that local leaders can immediately put these dollars to work in the fight against COVID-19, whether it’s keeping our health departments fully staffed or retrofitting facilities for testing or providing grants to struggling businesses and non-profits.”
“The public health crisis facing New Jersey and our nation requires a coordinated response from all levels of government,” said Sen. Booker. “When fighting to ensure New Jersey receives the necessary federal resources, our priorities are protecting the brave medical workers fighting on the front lines of this pandemic, and standing up to help workers, families, small businesses, and the most vulnerable among us. Today marks the next step down a long road of delivering federal funding to respond to this crisis, stimulate economic recovery, and strengthen our communities.”
The millions being released today come from three proven federal grant programs designed to give state and local governments flexibility to best address their most urgent needs, continue providing essential services for residents, and help their communities recover from the economic fallout caused by the aggressive social distancing measures needed to flatten the curve.
“With the most COVID-19 cases and related deaths in New Jersey, Bergen County is in a crisis and we need resources to protect our residents, first responders and health care professionals as we fight this dangerous virus,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, who has also been a firefighter for more than 40 years. “This stimulus package will help us provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies for those on the front lines in this war against COVID-19. I’d like to thank U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and the entire Congressional delegation, for working so hard to help Bergen County during this pandemic.”
Statewide, $53.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) have been awarded to help communities fund infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc.
Another $26 million in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) are being released to help fund rental assistance, eviction prevention, and anti-homelessness programs, and nearly $2 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) grants are being delivered to assist low-income New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS.
Bergen County is receiving $5,562,321 in CDBG funding and $2,748,124 in ESG funding to help combat COVID-19.
Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health and tax policy, was one of the bipartisan negotiators working directly with the Trump Administration to craft the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Sen. Booker was also involved in negotiating certain aspects of the deal. The package includes direct payments, enhanced unemployment assistance for workers, unprecedented aid to small businesses and critical support for health care facilities on the frontline. Both senators are committed to passing additional funding bills to address the ongoing health and economic crises.
The following state, county and local governments have been awarded funding today:
STATE OF NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Department of Health:
HOPWA: $144,507
New Jersey Non-entitlement:
CDBG: $4,026,075
ESG: $11,453,383
HOPWA: $238,769
ATLANTIC
Atlantic County:
CDBG: $704,535
Atlantic City:
CDBG: $786,810
BERGEN
Bergen County:
CDBG: $5,562,321
ESG: $2,748,124
BURLINGTON
Burlington County:
CDBG: $876,226
CAMDEN
Camden County:
CDBG: $1,453,420
ESG: $732,928
Camden:
CDBG: $1,493,489
ESG: $723,110
HOPWA: $160,912
Cherry Hill:
CDBG: $273,538
Gloucester Township:
CDBG: $180,120
CAPE MAY
Ocean City:
CDBG: $169,196
CUMBERLAND
Bridgeton:
CDBG: $197,626
Millville:
CDBG: $156,171
Vineland:
CDBG: $292,725
ESSEX
Essex County:
CDBG: $3,218,062
ESG: $1,574,441
Bloomfield:
CDBG: $615,251
East Orange:
CDBG: $866,434
Irvington:
CDBG: $687,820
Newark:
CDBG: $4,310,416
ESG: $2,162,428
HOPWA: $842,513
GLOUCESTER
Gloucester County:
CDBG: $804,857
HUDSON
Hudson County:
CDBG: $1,271,486
ESG: $602,817
Bayonne:
CDBG: $925,177
Hoboken:
CDBG: $641,319
Jersey City:
CDBG: $3,438,019
ESG: $1,682,731
HOPWA: $347,820
North Bergen:
CDBG: $418,593
Union City:
CDBG: $622,932
MIDDLESEX
Middlesex County:
CDBG: $1,150,260
ESG: $589,645
Edison:
CDBG: $349,440
New Brunswick:
CDBG: $510,036
Old Bridge:
CDBG: $159,664
Perth Amboy:
CDBG: $388,023
Sayreville:
CDBG: $130,288
Woodbridge:
CDBG: $402,895
MERCER
Ewing Township:
CDBG: $143,248
Hamilton:
CDBG: $398,638
Princeton:
CDBG: $142,940
Trenton:
CDBG: $1,741,304
ESG: $831,962
MONMOUTH
Monmouth County:
CDBG: $1,595,421
ESG: $752,907
Asbury Park:
CDBG: $243,463
Long Branch:
CDBG: $295,390
Middletown:
CDBG: $156,171
MORRIS
Morris County:
CDBG: $1,595,421
ESG: $587,279
Parsippany-Troy Hills:
CDBG: $127,137
OCEAN
Ocean County:
CDBG: $820,810
Brick Township:
CDBG: $177,866
Lakewood:
CDBG: $835,784
Toms River:
CDBG: $238,318
PASSAIC
Passaic County:
CDBG: $537,434
Clifton:
CDBG: $673,595
Passaic:
CDBG: $801,051
Paterson:
CDBG: $1,502,258
ESG: $689,534
HOPWA: $255,594
Wayne Township:
CDBG: $115,614
SOMERSET
Somerset County:
CDBG: $646,398
Franklin Township:
CDBG: $160,933
UNION
Union County:
CDBG: $2,770,145
ESG: $1,369,186
Elizabeth:
CDBG: $938,750
Union Township:
CDBG: $382,323
Earlier this month, Sens. Menendez and Booker hosted a conference call with New Jersey mayors to outline their commitment to ensuring communities across the state receive their fair share in funding to help them deal with the health and economic crises caused of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sen. Menendez also introduced legislation that would allow the Federal Reserve to buy municipal debt to help local and state governments finance the delivery of key public services due to the public health emergency.
Click Here for a list of Sen. Menendez’s actions to protect New Jersey families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
