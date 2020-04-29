Menendez, Booker Announce Another $43M in Federal Disaster Funding to Aid COVID-19 Response

$$$ supports critical PPE purchases for frontline workers

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $43,739,760.71 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) grants to the New Jersey State Police Office of Emergency Management to support those on the frontline combatting the COVID-19 outbreak. This funding will reimburse the state for the purchase and distribution of personal protection equipment to hospitals, health care providers, long-term care facilities, first responders, county offices of emergency management and state agencies.

The senators have now secured over $93 million in PA grants to help the state’s first responders during the pandemic. The $2 trillion federal emergency stimulus package included $45 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund to help states, like New Jersey, which is included in the President’s Major Disaster Declaration, provide for immediate needs and essential services to protect citizens and recover from the outbreak.

“I’m truly grateful to the hardworking men and women across the state who have put themselves on the frontline of this pandemic,” said Sen. Menendez. “This critical funding will help our first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees in their mission of protecting the safety and health of all New Jerseyans. I’ll continue pushing FEMA to eliminate the local cost-sharing for grants and work to ensure our state receives the funding and resources it needs to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.” “New Jersey’s first responders continue to put their health and safety on the line, so it’s imperative they have the resources they need to combat this public health crisis,” said Sen. Booker. “I stand committed to fighting for the federal funding the brave men and women of the New Jersey State Police and all our first responders need to protect themselves and all New Jerseyans.”

The senators previously announced PA grant awards for $21.3 million and $26.1 million to the New Jersey State Police and $2.3 million to the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.

This funding awarded thus far by FEMA represents only 75% of the $124,764,815 total costs incurred by the New Jersey State Police to respond to COVID-19. FEMA’s guidelines require grant awardees to pay the remaining 25%.

Sen. Menendez has led bipartisan requests from both the New Jersey congressional delegation and his Senate colleagues calling on President Trump to eliminate the local cost-sharing for FEMA disaster grants, which would allow the state to recoup an extra $31,227,203.60. Sen. Booker joined Menendez in those efforts.

Sen. Menendez also led the delegation’s support for Gov. Phil Murphy’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, making the state eligible for these additional federal resources to combat the coronavirus.

