Menendez, Booker Announce Another $3M to Buyout Flood-Prone Properties in Cumberland County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $3,194,446.00 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with a flood mitigation and resiliency project in Downe Township, Cumberland County.

“Our state was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy and communities are still trying to recover,” said Sen. Menendez. “This grant will help Downe take preventative measures to ensure their residents are safe and that they are prepared when the next major storm hits.” "We have a responsibility to protect the Delaware Bay from the ever-increasing dangers of rising sea levels and tidal flooding,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal investment in Downe Township is a crucial step toward promoting New Jersey’s flood resilience and emergency preparedness."

The grant will be used to fund the purchase and demolition of 11 flood-prone properties in the Township of Downe. The grant will also assist in the properties’ return to their natural function. The township previously received $5,975,961 in FEMA grants to support the buyout and acquisition of flood-prone properties.

Last year, Sen. Menendez introduced the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform (NFIP Re) Act of 2019, which tackles systemic problems with flood insurance, puts it back on solid fiscal ground, and reframes the nation’s entire disaster paradigm to one that focuses more on prevention and mitigation to spare the high cost of rebuilding after flood disasters.

