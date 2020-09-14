Menendez, Booker Announce Additional $75M from CARES Act to Support NJ’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery

Menendez, Booker Announce Additional $75M from CARES Act to Support NJ’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced New Jersey has received $75,728,585 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to support the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. This funding, which was secured by the senators in the CARES Act, is in addition to the $53 million and $31 million in CDBG grants that were announced earlier this year.

“Although our state is in a much better place than we were six months ago, New Jersey’s families and communities are still struggling,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding is a lifeline for so many communities throughout our state and will ensure homeowners, renters, families, and seniors have the tools and resources to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.” “Helping New Jerseyans recover from this public health crisis requires a coordinated response from all levels of government,” said Sen. Booker. “From our frontline workers and small businesses to the most vulnerable among us, it’s vital that we have the resources needed to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans. This federal funding takes another step toward responding to this crisis, stimulating our economic recovery, and strengthening New Jersey communities.”

The CDBG funding will help communities fund public health initiatives to fight Coronavirus, infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities, community centers, housing rehabilitation, microenterprise assistance, homeowner assistance, and other public services.

###