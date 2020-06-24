Menendez, Booker Announce $84M to Upgrade Water Infrastructure, Provide Clean Drinking Water to Families across NJ

Menendez, Booker Announce $84M to Upgrade Water Infrastructure, Provide Clean Drinking Water to Families across NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of a combined $84 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to New Jersey’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to provide low-cost financing and loan forgiveness for a wide range of water infrastructure development projects across the state. State Revolving Funds (SRFs) have been an essential element in efforts to address the ongoing crisis of lead and other contaminants in drinking water across the country.

“This funding will move our state closer to ensuring every man, woman and child in New Jersey has safe and clean drinking water in their homes, schools and businesses,” said Sen. Menendez. “Our state and its municipalities simply can’t take on the enormous task of upgrading our water infrastructure without federal support. I’ll continue fighting for the funding New Jersey needs to improve our water quality and ensure the health and well-being of our families.” “Access to safe and clean drinking water is a fundamental right we must protect for all New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Booker. “Modernizing New Jersey’s crumbling water infrastructure through proven federal programs like the State Revolving Funds is not only critical to protecting the health of our families and our environment, but it also helps lay the foundation for future economic growth.”

$65 million was awarded to the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for water infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling and addressing stormwater. Projects such as these help protect lakes and rivers across the state, as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

$19 million was awarded to the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for the construction of drinking water infrastructure projects, which reduces exposure to contaminants in drinking water.

The senators’ Water Infrastructure Funding Transfer Act was signed into law last year, which gives states facing public health crises from lead in drinking water the flexibility to make a one-time transfer, up to $100 million, of the federal funds in their Clean Water State Revolving Fund to their Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for projects that will remove lead from drinking water.

###