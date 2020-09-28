Menendez, Booker Announce $7.5M to Protect Frontline Medical Team at Camden University Hospital

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that Cooper University Hospital in Camden has been awarded more than $7.5 million in federal emergency funding from the CARES Act to protect nurses, doctors and frontline health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

“Since the day COVID-19 hit our state, our frontline medical professionals, doctors, nurses and hospital workers have been tirelessly fighting to beat back this pandemic and save lives, even as they put their own health and safety on the line,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will ensure Cooper University Hospital continues to have the resources to arm every member of their team with the personal protective equipment they need – from masks, to gowns, to gloves -- to keep themselves and others safe and out of harm’s way.”

“The health of New Jersey families, frontline workers, and our economy is dependent on a robust federal response to this public health crisis,” said Sen. Booker.“Federal funding like this is another important step toward fighting this pandemic and protecting the health and safety of all New Jerseyans.”