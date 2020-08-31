Menendez, Booker Announce $66M to Combat Opioid Crisis in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the State of New Jersey was awarded nearly $66 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources (HHS) to boost the state’s comprehensive efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid crisis has affected families in every corner of our state and has had a devastating impact on whole communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will allow our state to continue combatting the crisis with family-focused treatment and recovery strategies, while practicing preventative measures to ensure individuals don’t fall victim to the opioid epidemic in the first place.”

“Our nation’s opioid epidemic has taken a devastating toll on families and communities across New Jersey,” said Sen. Booker. “Tackling this crisis requires a comprehensive and compassionate approach, and this federal funding will expand New Jersey’s capacity to offer those facing addiction the behavioral health treatment they need.”

Specifically, New Jersey was awarded a $65,969,842 State Opioid Response Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grants are designed to provide states flexible funding to support prevention, treatment, and recovery services in the ways that meet the needs of their state, with a focus on providing evidence-based treatment, including medication-assisted treatment.

