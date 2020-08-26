Menendez, Booker Announce $5M to Bolster Community Health Centers
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $5,319,625 in annual federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the operations of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across New Jersey and their continued response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“FQHCs are often the first place families and seniors across the state go to when they need affordable and high quality health care,” said Sen. Menendez. “Community health centers have been on the frontlines of the pandemic since the very beginning and they continue to play a critical role in the state’s response and recovery. This funding will ensure they continue to serve the residents of New Jersey and have the personal protective equipment and medical supplies they need to keep their patients and health care providers safe and healthy.”
“New Jersey health centers have been essential in the fight against COVID-19 by providing critical care to those who need it most,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help ensure our community health centers can continue to provide critical health care services to some of our most underserved communities in order to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans.”
In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.
Sen. Menendez authored a provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that requires private insurance plans on the exchange to fully reimburse FQHCs at no less than the same rate as Medicaid in order to ensure the economic vitality of community health centers and properly recognize them for the valuable role they play in the American healthcare system.
The following FQHCs received funding:
- AtlantiCare Health Services $367,785
Atlantic County
- CamCare Health Corporation $175,250
Camden, Gloucester counties
- City of Newark $167,000
Essex County
- Community Health Care, Inc. $343,264
Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester counties
- Henry J. Austin Health Center Inc $222,750
Mercer County
- Horizon Health Center $266,088
Hudson County
- Jewish Renaissance Foundation Inc. $249,728
Middlesex County
- Jewish Renaissance Medical Center $229,700
Essex, Middlesex counties
- Lakewood Resource & Referral Center $197,000
Ocean County
- Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc $211,600
Hudson County
- Monmouth Family Health Center $197,000
Monmouth County
- Neighborhood Health
Services Corporation, Inc. $197,000
Union County
- Newark Community Health Centers, Inc. $287,570
Essex County
- North Hudson Community Action Corporation $242,000
Bergen, Hudson, Passaic counties
- Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc. $220,250
Monmouth, Ocean counties
- Paterson Community Health Center, Inc. $167,000
Passaic County
- Project H.O.P.E., Incorporated $173,395
Camden County
- Rutgers (New Brunswick) $275,841
Middlesex County
- Rutgers (Newark) $208,845
Essex County
- Saint James Health Inc $44,068
Essex County
- Southern Jersey Family $365,254
Atlantic, Burlington, Salem counties
- Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey
Community Health Center, Inc. $212,474
Monmouth County
- Zufall Health Center, Inc. $298,763
Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren counties
