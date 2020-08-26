Menendez, Booker Announce $5M to Bolster Community Health Centers

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $5,319,625 in annual federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the operations of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across New Jersey and their continued response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“FQHCs are often the first place families and seniors across the state go to when they need affordable and high quality health care,” said Sen. Menendez. “Community health centers have been on the frontlines of the pandemic since the very beginning and they continue to play a critical role in the state’s response and recovery. This funding will ensure they continue to serve the residents of New Jersey and have the personal protective equipment and medical supplies they need to keep their patients and health care providers safe and healthy.” “New Jersey health centers have been essential in the fight against COVID-19 by providing critical care to those who need it most,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help ensure our community health centers can continue to provide critical health care services to some of our most underserved communities in order to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans.”

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.

Sen. Menendez authored a provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that requires private insurance plans on the exchange to fully reimburse FQHCs at no less than the same rate as Medicaid in order to ensure the economic vitality of community health centers and properly recognize them for the valuable role they play in the American healthcare system.

The following FQHCs received funding:

AtlantiCare Health Services $367,785

Atlantic County

CamCare Health Corporation $175,250

Camden, Gloucester counties

City of Newark $167,000

Essex County

Community Health Care, Inc. $343,264

Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester counties

Henry J. Austin Health Center Inc $222,750

Mercer County

Horizon Health Center $266,088

Hudson County

Jewish Renaissance Foundation Inc. $249,728

Middlesex County

Jewish Renaissance Medical Center $229,700

Essex, Middlesex counties

Lakewood Resource & Referral Center $197,000

Ocean County

Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc $211,600

Hudson County

Monmouth Family Health Center $197,000

Monmouth County

Neighborhood Health

Services Corporation, Inc. $197,000

Union County

Newark Community Health Centers, Inc. $287,570

Essex County

North Hudson Community Action Corporation $242,000

Bergen, Hudson, Passaic counties

Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc. $220,250

Monmouth, Ocean counties

Paterson Community Health Center, Inc. $167,000

Passaic County

Project H.O.P.E., Incorporated $173,395

Camden County

Rutgers (New Brunswick) $275,841

Middlesex County

Rutgers (Newark) $208,845

Essex County

Saint James Health Inc $44,068

Essex County

Southern Jersey Family $365,254

Atlantic, Burlington, Salem counties

Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey

Community Health Center, Inc. $212,474

Monmouth County

Zufall Health Center, Inc. $298,763

Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren counties

