Menendez, Booker Announce $5.8M in Federal Funding to Support Flood Mitigation Projects in North Jersey

Menendez, Booker Announce $5.8M in Federal Funding to Support Flood Mitigation Projects in North Jersey

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $5,744,871 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support two flood mitigation and resiliency projects along the Pompton River in Wayne and Pompton Plains.

“Voluntary buyouts and home elevations are part of a broader mitigation plan that will make New Jersey more resilient and better prepared to handle future storms,”said Sen. Menendez. “We must continue investing in robust mitigation and resiliency projects because they save lives and protect entire communities.” “Many New Jersey communities remain vulnerable to repeated flooding and we must focus on investments that will help New Jersey families mitigate some of the most devastating impacts of storms,” said Sen. Booker. “These federal resources are critical to addressing the dangers of flooding and an important part of our state’s long-term resiliency efforts.”

The grants include:

$3,362,771 to elevate 15 flood-prone properties in Pequannock Township (Pompton Plains)

$2,382,100 to acquire and demolish ten flood-prone properties in Wayne Township. In December, the Senators announced $3 million to buy-out 26 flood-prone homes in the Township

Last year, Sen. Menendez introduced the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform (NFIP Re) Act of 2019, which tackles systemic problems with flood insurance, puts it back on solid fiscal ground, and reframes the nation’s entire disaster paradigm to one that focuses more on prevention and mitigation to spare the high cost of rebuilding after flood disasters.

###