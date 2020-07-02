Menendez, Booker Announce $5.3M to Support NJ Health Dept. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $5,370,096 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) to support the New Jersey Department of Health’s response and recovery efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These funds are absolutely critical as our state continues to battle COVID-19 and prepare for future spikes,” said Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy. “This will ensure our hospitals and health care workers are ready and able to respond to this pandemic, as well as future outbreaks and natural disasters. I’ll continue fighting for the resources our state needs to make it through this unprecedented crisis.” “New Jersey is one of the states hit hardest by this public health crisis, with our health care providers working around the clock protecting the health and safety of our residents,” said. Sen. Booker. “Now we must ensure that New Jersey hospitals and health care professionals have the federal resources needed to continue to prepare for and respond to this ongoing crisis.”

The HPP provides funding and technical assistance to every state and territory to ensure their health systems can respond and recover from an outbreak or disaster, like the current COVID-19 pandemic or Superstorm Sandy. This also allows hospitals to collaborate statewide to ensure the residents of New Jersey can access the medical care they need in the event of an emergency.

Last month, the senator’s announced nearly $6 million in HPP funding for the NJ DOH and New Jersey Hospital Association.

In March, Sen. Menendez led the call, along with Sen. Booker, for increased funding for the HPP and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program (PHEP) for FY21.

