Menendez, Booker Announce $473K from CARES Act to Support NJ Firehouses During Pandemic

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced fire departments across New Jersey received a combined $472,814.50 in federal Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential supplies to protect firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The senators’ secured this emergency funding in the CARES Act.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every single day protecting their communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “No doubt, the pandemic has made their jobs more challenging and has put their own health and safety at greater risk. This funding will ensure firehouses have the resources to equip first responders with the protective gear they need to ensure their safety, while they’re on the job protecting ours.”

“New Jersey’s brave first responders keep our families and our communities safe,” said Sen. Booker. “As our firefighters risk their own lives to protect those of others, particularly in the midst of this public health crisis, we must ensure they have the resources they need to remain out of harm’s way.”