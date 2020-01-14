Menendez, Booker Announce $46M in Federal Funding to Combat Homelessness Across NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that a combined $46,031,871 in federal grants have been awarded to more than 200 organizations and communities across New Jersey to bolster homelessness prevention programs.

“This critical federal funding will help thousands of men and women, families and veterans across New Jersey access safe and reliable housing and obtain the services they need to get back on their feet,” said Sen. Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development. “I applaud all of the local programs and committed staff working in New Jersey for helping those experiencing homelessness and their continued efforts towards ending homelessness across our state.” “As a former mayor, I know how important increasing access to safe and reliable housing is to strengthening our communities and helping to lift up those most in need,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal investments like this provide much-needed assistance to our most vulnerable populations by supporting the organizations on the front lines in the battle against homelessness in New Jersey.”

The funds were awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care Program (CoC) to support 224 permanent and transitional housing programs.

The following programs are receiving funding for the first time:

$402,562 – Access Family Services Inc. (Newark)

– Access Family Services Inc. (Newark) $400,000 – Essex County

– Essex County $270, 273 – Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey (Freehold)

– Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey (Freehold) $228,124 – Catholic Charities Diocese of Metuchen (Perth Amboy)

– Catholic Charities Diocese of Metuchen (Perth Amboy) $162,404 – Homeless Solutions, Inc. (Cedar Knolls)

– Homeless Solutions, Inc. (Cedar Knolls) $122,428 – City of Trenton

– City of Trenton $103,760 – New Jersey AIDS Services (Morris Plains)

– New Jersey AIDS Services (Morris Plains) $65,195 – Catholic Charities Diocese of Camden (Camden)

– Catholic Charities Diocese of Camden (Camden) $33,459 – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County (Margate)

– Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County (Margate) $3,466 – HABcore, Inc. (Red Bank)

A complete list of awards, including those that were renewed, can be downloaded here.

