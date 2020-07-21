Menendez, Booker Announce $3.9M to Boost State’s Response to COVID-19, Fund State Testing Lab

Menendez, Booker Announce $3.9M to Boost State’s Response to COVID-19, Fund State Testing Lab

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $3,864,562 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the New Jersey Department of Health’s (NJ DOH) testing lab and critical mission of combatting infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. NJ DOH plays a critical role in the state’s response to the pandemic, including testing capacity, prevention efforts, and implementation of health and safety guidelines.

“The New Jersey Department of Health and its state testing lab have played an integral role in the fight against COVID-19. The only way we get a handle on this pandemic and move closer to a return to normal is through widespread testing, rapid detection and contact tracing. This critical funding will keep NJ DOH equipped with the resources it needs to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy. “Although our state has flattened the curve and rates of new cases continue to decrease, we must have the testing capacity and capability to respond to future waves and outbreaks. From prevention to testing and reporting, NJ DOH is vital to New Jersey’s recovery and we must ensure they have the federal support needed to respond to the crisis.”

“New Jersey health care professionals and frontline workers have worked tirelessly to respond to this pandemic and save lives, but our work isn’t over yet,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help ensure the New Jersey Department of Health has the resources needed to maintain the necessary testing capacity and bolster prevention efforts so we can continue to protect the health and safety of all our residents.”

The funding was awarded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) Cooperative Agreement. The ELC cooperative agreement is committed to detecting, responding, controlling and preventing infectious diseases.

###