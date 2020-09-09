Menendez, Booker Announce $362K to Support NJ Firefighters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a combined $362,948.05 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ensure fire departments across New Jersey have adequate equipment and staffing to protect the communities they serve, and to purchase additional personal protective equipment and other supplies needed to combat COVID-19.

“I’m thankful to all the men and women across our state who risk their lives to protect our families and communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “New Jersey’s firefighters and first responders need our support now more than ever and this funding will ensure they have the personnel, equipment and supplies to continue doing their jobs safely.” “Our firefighters and first responders are there for use when we need it most, and it’s crucial that we are there for them in return,” said Sen. Booker. “We must ensure New Jersey’s brave firefighters have the latest training, equipment, and adequate staffing to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

The following departments have been awarded Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to help local fire departments and EMS organizations acquire new equipment and vehicles to enhance their response capabilities, as well as to allow them to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel:

Hopatcong (Morris) - $200,000

Bayonne (Hudson) - $74,090.91

The CARES Act provided supplemental AFG funding to help local first responders purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and related supplies to the fire service community to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Allamuchy Township in Warren County received $8,857.14 in AFG-S funding.

The Borough of Bound Brook in Somerset County, was awarded an $80,000 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to recruit and retain firefighters in an effort to increase the number of frontline firefighters, enhance the ability of the department to attain and maintain 24-hour staffing, and assure that the community has adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards.

