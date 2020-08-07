Menendez, Booker Announce $3.2M to Support NJ Firefighters, First Responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $3,258,596.49 in Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support firefighters and other first responders across New Jersey. $625,962 was secured by the senators in the CARES Act that was enacted earlier this year.

“New Jersey’s first responders play a critical role in protecting the health and safety of our residents and they need our support,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will ensure firefighters and other first responders have the personal protective equipment and other tools they need to protect themselves while they continue to risk their lives to keep their communities safe during the pandemic.

“New Jersey’s brave first responders put their lives on the line to keep our families and our communities safe,” said Sen. Booker. “As they work to protect others in the midst of this ongoing public health crisis, we must ensure they have the resources they need to stay safe and healthy.”