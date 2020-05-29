Menendez, Booker Announce $3.25M in Federal CARES Act Funding to Expand Telehealth Services Across New Jersey Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Menendez, Booker Announce $3.25M in Federal CARES Act Funding to Expand Telehealth Services Across New Jersey Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that health care service providers across New Jersey have been awarded a combined $3.25 million in federal funding through the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program to expand telehealth services throughout the state during the pandemic. The program was created as part of the CARES Act passed by congress in April.

“Expanding telehealth services is critical to ensuring the health and safety not only of patients and clients, but also our medical professionals and caregivers, especially as we continue to fight the coronavirus,” said Sen. Menendez. “These awards will help providers build the framework and infrastructure necessary to keep patients connected with the evaluation, treatment, monitoring, therapy, and services they need with the caregivers they trust.” “The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a bright light on the critical importance of tools like telehealth services in ensuring New Jerseyans receive the care they need,”said Sen. Booker. “Expanding telehealth capabilities in New Jersey through federal funding like this will help provide both patients and heath care professionals the flexibility needed to safely deliver care to some of our most vulnerable populations impacted by this public health crisis.”

The awards include:

Parker Health Group in Somerset was awarded $28,838 to provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy through telehealth for elderly members of the community.

Cooper University Health, in Camden was awarded $506,284 to support the purchase of a telehealth platform, and video and telemedicine equipment, to evaluate patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and to allow health care professionals to determine patient treatment in a safe setting for both the patient and professional.

Hunterdon Drug Awareness, in Flemington was awarded $37,571 for computers, laptops, connected devices, telehealth equipment, and software licenses to provide mental health, substance abuse, and psychiatric services.

Irvington Counseling Center, in Irvington was awarded $17,124 for computers and connected devices to permit social workers and psychiatrists to use voice and video for counseling and medication monitoring.

Preferred Behavioral Health Group, in Lakewood was awarded $420,675 for laptops, phones, and remote access software to offer video and voice consultations and to conduct remote monitoring of patients under treatment for mental health and substance use issues.

Rutgers Community Health Center, in Newark was awarded $21,434 to provide medical care and telepsychiatry to its patients living with HIV/AIDS, and pediatric, adult, and geriatric primary care through voice and video consultations, and remote treatment and Internet-connected personal safety devices to its most high-risk patients.

St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, in Paterson was awarded $472,059 for a telehealth platform, monitors, cameras, laptops, and other connected devices for remote treatment and monitoring and video and voice patient consultations at several hospitals in New Jersey to treat patients with COVID-19.

Ocean Health Initiatives, in Lakewood was awarded $782,629 for monitors, laptops, and diagnostic equipment, along with hardware and software upgrades, to offer remote monitoring and video consultations for patients at seven sites throughout the Jersey Shore area as it screens for COVID-19 and provides primary, pediatric and other medical care.

Resource Center for the Chemically Dependent, in Denville was awarded $19,750 for laptops, telehealth software, and network upgrades to provide remote monitoring and continuity of patient counseling sessions and medical appointments.

United Methodist Communities at the Shores, in Ocean City was awarded $909,560 for a remote patient monitoring platform and telehealth software licenses to be used in a skilled nursing setting to help prevent falls and other dangerous conditions without requiring excessive in-person monitoring and to allow for remote consultations in settings where either provider shortages or COVID-19 impacts would delay or prevent access to specialty or nursing care.

###