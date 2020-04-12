Menendez, Booker Announce $323M in COVID-19 Emergency Funding to Support NJ Colleges, Students
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $323,080,779 from the U.S. Department of Education (ED), with half being promptly released to support New Jersey’s students and institutions of higher education that are suffering tremendous losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal funding comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated approximately $14 billion to help colleges and universities across the country mitigate their financial losses and help students and their families struggling because of the economic downturn caused by the outbreak.
“Now more than ever, students and their families across New Jersey need our help weathering the economic storm caused by COVID-19,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will ensure students receive the assistance they need and that our colleges and universities can continue operating during this crisis. As Congress works on another stimulus package, I’ll continue fighting for the resources our students and institutions need to fully recover from these troubling times.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of New Jerseyans lives, from our health to our jobs to our colleges and universities,” said Sen. Booker. “I fought alongside Senator Menendez to ensure the economic hardships being experienced by students and our institutions of higher education are addressed so they receive the help they desperately need. This federal funding is a critical first step in supporting New Jersey’s colleges and universities, students, staff, faculty, and researchers battling this ongoing crisis.”
Earlier this week, Sen. Menendez led the state’s entire congressional delegation in calling on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to expedite the delivery of the emergency COVID-19 funding. New Jersey has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, with over 58,000 cases and nearly 2,200 deaths.
New Jersey’s public two- and four-year colleges and universities were awarded a combined $238,113,748. Other institutions of higher learning receiving funding include private four-year colleges, technical and trade schools, and seminaries.
Each institution is required to distribute half of their award—the portion being released first—directly to students by providing emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other eligible costs.
“Senator Menendez’s leadership and Senator Booker’s support were instrumental in securing this critical aid for our students at this most difficult time,” said Rutgers President Bob Barchi. “Their shared and continued commitment, and their focus on fighting for New Jersey’s students and for Rutgers in particular, is something for which we are all grateful.”
“The financial aid grants through the federal CARES Act will assist tens of thousands of community college students in New Jersey with their critical food, health care, housing and other emergency needs,” said Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of Community Colleges. “New Jersey’s 18 community colleges greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and the entire congressional delegation in support of our students, our colleges and our state during this public health and economic crisis.”
The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey: “The 14 non-profit independent colleges and universities in New Jersey thank Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and the entire delegation for their support of the CARES Act and for pushing Secretary DeVos for a speedy distribution of the COVID-19 Emergency Funding to support NJ students and colleges. These funds will be a great interim relief to both our schools and students as they deal with the initial effects of the pandemic. As the needs of both our colleges and students continue, we look forward to carrying on this work Senators Menendez and Booker and the entire New Jersey delegation to ensure that New Jersey independent colleges and universities remain viable options of choice for New Jersey students and that students have the resources to continue their education. We are also eager to work together on the recovery effort for a strong NJ economy."
Below is a full, alphabetical listing of the institutions receiving funding and their total approximate award amount:
