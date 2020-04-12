Menendez, Booker Announce $323M in COVID-19 Emergency Funding to Support NJ Colleges, Students

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $323,080,779 from the U.S. Department of Education (ED), with half being promptly released to support New Jersey’s students and institutions of higher education that are suffering tremendous losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated approximately $14 billion to help colleges and universities across the country mitigate their financial losses and help students and their families struggling because of the economic downturn caused by the outbreak.

“Now more than ever, students and their families across New Jersey need our help weathering the economic storm caused by COVID-19,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will ensure students receive the assistance they need and that our colleges and universities can continue operating during this crisis. As Congress works on another stimulus package, I’ll continue fighting for the resources our students and institutions need to fully recover from these troubling times.” “The coronavirus pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of New Jerseyans lives, from our health to our jobs to our colleges and universities,” said Sen. Booker. “I fought alongside Senator Menendez to ensure the economic hardships being experienced by students and our institutions of higher education are addressed so they receive the help they desperately need. This federal funding is a critical first step in supporting New Jersey’s colleges and universities, students, staff, faculty, and researchers battling this ongoing crisis.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Menendez led the state’s entire congressional delegation in calling on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to expedite the delivery of the emergency COVID-19 funding. New Jersey has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, with over 58,000 cases and nearly 2,200 deaths.

New Jersey’s public two- and four-year colleges and universities were awarded a combined $238,113,748. Other institutions of higher learning receiving funding include private four-year colleges, technical and trade schools, and seminaries.

Each institution is required to distribute half of their award—the portion being released first—directly to students by providing emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other eligible costs.

“Senator Menendez’s leadership and Senator Booker’s support were instrumental in securing this critical aid for our students at this most difficult time,” said Rutgers President Bob Barchi. “Their shared and continued commitment, and their focus on fighting for New Jersey’s students and for Rutgers in particular, is something for which we are all grateful.” “The financial aid grants through the federal CARES Act will assist tens of thousands of community college students in New Jersey with their critical food, health care, housing and other emergency needs,” said Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of Community Colleges. “New Jersey’s 18 community colleges greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and the entire congressional delegation in support of our students, our colleges and our state during this public health and economic crisis.” The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey: “The 14 non-profit independent colleges and universities in New Jersey thank Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and the entire delegation for their support of the CARES Act and for pushing Secretary DeVos for a speedy distribution of the COVID-19 Emergency Funding to support NJ students and colleges. These funds will be a great interim relief to both our schools and students as they deal with the initial effects of the pandemic. As the needs of both our colleges and students continue, we look forward to carrying on this work Senators Menendez and Booker and the entire New Jersey delegation to ensure that New Jersey independent colleges and universities remain viable options of choice for New Jersey students and that students have the resources to continue their education. We are also eager to work together on the recovery effort for a strong NJ economy."

Below is a full, alphabetical listing of the institutions receiving funding and their total approximate award amount:

Advantage Career Institute - $41,609

Eatontown, Monmouth County

American Institute of Alternative Medicine - $14,814

East Brunswick, Middlesex County

American Institute of Medical Sciences & Education - $276,285

Piscataway, Middlesex County

Artistic Academy of Hair Design - $144,984

Morris Plains, Morris County

Asi Career Institute - $70,108

Turnersville, Gloucester County

Atlantic Beauty & Spa Academy - $211,628

Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County

Atlantic Cape Community College - $3,960,342

Mays Landing, Atlantic County

Bais Medrash Mayan Hatorah - $46,377

Lakewood, Ocean County

Bais Medrash Toras Chesed - $68,038

Lakewood, Ocean County

Bergen Community College - $8,461,418

Paramus, Bergen County

Bergen County Technical Schools - $76,107

Hackensack, Bergen County

Berkeley College - $4,464,258

Woodland Park, Passaic County

Best Care College - $255,167

East Orange, Essex County

Beth Medrash Govoha of America - $5,899,593

Lakewood, Ocean County

Beth Medrash of Asbury Park - $109,145

Lakewood, Ocean County

Bloomfield College - $2,851,037

Bloomfield, Essex County

Branford Hall Career Institute - $201,705

Jersey City, Hudson County

Parsippany, Morris County

Brookdale Community College - $ 6,334,411

Lincroft, Monmouth County

Caldwell University - $2,028,129

Caldwell, Essex County

Camden County College - $5,784,112

Blackwood, Camden County

Capri Institute of Hair Design - $189,299

Brick, Ocean County

Capri Institute of Hair Design - $110,520

Clifton, Passaic County

Capri Institute of Hair Design - $96,142

Kenilworth, Union County

Capri Instituteof Hair Design - $94,976

Paramus, Bergen County

Centenary University - $1,350,523

Hackettstown, Warren County

Central Career School - $118,376

South Plainfield, Middlesex County

Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology - $118,012

Pine Brook, Morris County

College of New Jersey (The) - $5,028,131

Ewing, Mercer County

College of Saint Elizabeth - $935,846

Morristown, Morris County

County College of Morris - $3,734,038

Randolph, Morris County

Cutting Edge Academy - $85,930

Succasunna, Morris County

Divers Academy of The Eastern Seaboard - $97,783

Erial, Gloucester County

Drew University - $1,727,427

Madison, Morris County

Eastern International College - $1,016,203

Belleville, Essex County

Jersey City, Hudson County

Eastern School Of Acupuncture and Traditional Medicine - $19,495

Bloomfield, Essex County

Eastwick College - $895,753

Ramsey, Bergen County

Eastwick College - Hackensack Campus. - $844,520

Hackensack, Bergen County

Eastwick College - Nutley Campus - $1,022,459

Nutley, Essex County

Essex County College - $7,752,662

Newark, Essex County

Fairleigh Dickinson University - $5,771,203

Madison, Morris County

Felician University - $2,243,499

Lodi, Bergen County

Fortis Institute - $2,435,661

Lawrenceville, Mercer County

Wayne, Passaic County

Garden State Science and Technology Institute - $134,873

Jersey City, Hudson County

Georgian Court University - $1,690,335

Lakewood, Ocean County

Harris School of Business - $609,828

Cherry Hill, Camden County

Linwood, Atlantic County

Harris School of Business - $554,114

Voorhees, Camden County

Healthcare Training Institute - $319,461

Union, Union County

Hohokus School of Trade And Technical Sciences - $483,327

Paterson, Passaic County

Holy Name Medical Center Schoolof Nursing - $206,390

Englewood Cliffs, Ocean County

Hudson County Community College – $8,467,661

Jersey City, Hudson County

Innovate Salon Academy - $276,460

Ewing, Mercer County

South Plainfield, Middlesex County

Institute for Therapeutic Massage - $115,588

Haskell, Passaic County

Jersey College - $5,119,863

Teterboro, Bergen County

JFK Medical Center Muhlenberg Harold B. And Dorothy A. Snyder Schools - $417,854

Plainfield, Union County

Joe Kubert School of Cartoon & Graphic Art - $105,343

Dover, Morris County

Kean University - $13,509,139

Union, Union County

Lincoln Technical Institute - $6,452,823

Iselin, Middlesex County

Mahwah, Bergen County

Moorestown, Burlington County

Paramus, Bergen County

South Plainfield, Middlesex County

Union, Union County

Medical Career Institute - $332,030

Ocean, Monmouth County

Mercer County Community College - $3,851,115

West Windsor, Mercer County

Middlesex County College - $7,378,634

Edison, Middlesex County

Mobile Technical Training - $5,238

South Hackensack, Bergen County

Monmouth County Vocational School District - $60,651

Freehold, Monmouth County

Monmouth University - $4,935,299

West Long Branch, Monmouth County

Montclair State University - $19,911,482

Montclair, Essex County

Morris County School of Technology - $68,148

Denville, Morris County

National Career Institute - $497,128

East Orange, Essex County

Jersey City, Hudson County

New Brunswick Theological Seminary - $24,151

New Brunswick, Middlesex County

New Community Career and Technical Institute - $289,766

Newark, Essex County

New Jersey City University - $8,337,070

Jersey City, Hudson County

New Jersey Institute of Technology - $8,110,969

Newark, Essex County

Ocean County College - $4,265,169

Toms River, Ocean County

Ocean County Vocational - Technical Schools - $380,824

Toms River, Ocean County

Parisian Beauty Academy Paul Mitchell Partner School - $673,639

Hackensack, Bergen County

Passaic County Community College - $5,451,658

Paterson, Passaic County

Paul Mitchell The School - Jersey Shore - $141,637

Brick, Ocean County

Pb Cosmetology Education Centre - $122,908

Gloucester, Gloucester County

Pc Age - $782,767

Jersey City, Hudson County

Iselin, Middlesex County

Pennco Tech - $979,653

Blackwood, Camden County

Pillar College - $562,480

Newark, Essex County

Princeton Theological Seminary - $143,741

Princeton, Mercer County

Princeton University - $2,424,099

Princeton, Mercer County

Rabbi Jacob Joseph School - $72,804

Edison, Middlesex County

Rabbinical College of America - $347,256

Morristown, Morris County

Ramapo College of New Jersey - $4,606,705

Mahwah, Bergen County

Raritan Valley Community College - $3,819,720

Branchburg, Somerset County

Rider University - $3,648,210

Lawrenceville, Mercer County

Rizzieri Aveda School for Beauty And Wellness - $267,582

Voorhees, Camden County

Rizzieri Institute - $23,111

Voorhees, Camden County

Robert Fiance Beauty Schools - $400,511

North Plainfield, Somerset County

Robert Fiance Beauty Schools - $304,898

West New York, Hudson County

Robert Fiance Beauty Schools - $154,526

Rowan College at Burlington County - $3,750,316

Mount Laurel, Burlington County

Rowan College of South Jersey - $6,557,641

Sewell, Gloucester County

Rowan University - $14,471,695

Glassboro, Gloucester County

Rutgers, The State University Of New Jersey - $54,160,640

New Brunswick, Middlesex County

Saint Francis Medical Center - $23,963

Trenton, Mercer County

Saint Peter's University - $3,914,585

Jersey City, Hudson County

Salem Community College - $665,129

Carney’s Point, Salem County

Seminary Bnos Chaim - $255,559

Lakewood, Ocean County

Seton Hall University - $5,749,918

South Orange, Essex County

Stevens Institute of Technology - $3,121,706

Hoboken, Hudson County

Stockton University - $10,041,238

Galloway, Atlantic County

Sussex County Community College - $1,156,835

Newton, Sussex County

Talmudical Academy - $122,458

Adelphia, Monmouth County

Teterboro School of Aeronautics - $490,330

Teterboro, Bergen County

Thomas Edison State University - $17,249

Trenton, Mercer County

Total Image Beauty Academy - $178,161

Union City, Hudson County

Union County College - $7,393,008

Cranford, Union County

Universal Training Institute - $162,039

Perth Amboy, Middlesex County

Warren County Community College - $686,371

Washington Township, Warren County

William Paterson University of New Jersey - $9,763,356

Wayne, Passaic County

Yeshiva Bais Aharon - $64,039

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshiva Chemdas Hatorah - $112,892

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshiva Gedola Tiferes Yerachmiel - $179,422

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshiva Gedolah Keren Hatorah - $229,239

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshiva Gedolah of Cliffwood - $64,764

Keyport, Monmouth County

Yeshiva Gedolah Shaarei Shmuel - $85,372

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshiva Gedolah Tiferes Boruch - $86,883

North Plainfield, Somerset County

Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Leyma - $31,665

Union, Union County

Yeshiva Toras Chaim - $347,751

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah $73,641

Lakewood, Ocean County

Yeshivas Be'Er Yitzchok $139,993

Elizabeth, Union County

Yeshivas Emek Hatorah $56,454

Howell, Monmouth County