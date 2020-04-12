Menendez, Booker Announce $323M in COVID-19 Emergency Funding to Support NJ Colleges, Students

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $323,080,779 from the U.S. Department of Education (ED), with half being promptly released to support New Jersey’s students and institutions of higher education that are suffering tremendous losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The federal funding comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated approximately $14 billion to help colleges and universities across the country mitigate their financial losses and help students and their families struggling because of the economic downturn caused by the outbreak. 

“Now more than ever, students and their families across New Jersey need our help weathering the economic storm caused by COVID-19,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will ensure students receive the assistance they need and that our colleges and universities can continue operating during this crisis. As Congress works on another stimulus package, I’ll continue fighting for the resources our students and institutions need to fully recover from these troubling times.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of New Jerseyans lives, from our health to our jobs to our colleges and universities,” said Sen. Booker. “I fought alongside Senator Menendez to ensure the economic hardships being experienced by students and our institutions of higher education are addressed so they receive the help they desperately need. This federal funding is a critical first step in supporting New Jersey’s colleges and universities, students, staff, faculty, and researchers battling this ongoing crisis.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Menendez led the state’s entire congressional delegation in calling on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to expedite the delivery of the emergency COVID-19 funding. New Jersey has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, with over 58,000 cases and nearly 2,200 deaths.

New Jersey’s public two- and four-year colleges and universities were awarded a combined $238,113,748.  Other institutions of higher learning receiving funding include private four-year colleges, technical and trade schools, and seminaries.

Each institution is required to distribute half of their award—the portion being released first—directly to students by providing emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other eligible costs.

“Senator Menendez’s leadership and Senator Booker’s support were instrumental in securing this critical aid for our students at this most difficult time,” said Rutgers President Bob Barchi.  “Their shared and continued commitment, and their focus on fighting for New Jersey’s students and for Rutgers in particular, is something for which we are all grateful.”

“The financial aid grants through the federal CARES Act will assist tens of thousands of community college students in New Jersey with their critical food, health care, housing and other emergency needs,” said Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of Community Colleges.  “New Jersey’s 18 community colleges greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and the entire congressional delegation in support of our students, our colleges and our state during this public health and economic crisis.” 

The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey: “The 14 non-profit independent colleges and universities in New Jersey thank Senator Menendez, Senator Booker, and the entire delegation for their support of the CARES Act and for pushing Secretary DeVos for a speedy distribution of the COVID-19 Emergency Funding to support NJ students and colleges.  These funds will be a great interim relief to both our schools and students as they deal with the initial effects of the pandemic.  As the needs of both our colleges and students continue, we look forward to carrying on this work Senators Menendez and Booker and the entire New Jersey delegation to ensure that New Jersey independent colleges and universities remain viable options of choice for New Jersey students and that students have the resources to continue their education. We are also eager to work together on the recovery effort for a strong NJ economy."  

Below is a full, alphabetical listing of the institutions receiving funding and their total approximate award amount:

Advantage Career Institute - $41,609

Eatontown, Monmouth County

 

American Institute of Alternative Medicine - $14,814

East Brunswick, Middlesex County

 

American Institute of Medical Sciences & Education - $276,285

Piscataway, Middlesex County

 

Artistic Academy of Hair Design - $144,984

Morris Plains, Morris County

 

Asi Career Institute - $70,108

Turnersville, Gloucester County

 

Atlantic Beauty & Spa Academy - $211,628

Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County

 

Atlantic Cape Community College - $3,960,342
Mays Landing, Atlantic County

Bais Medrash Mayan Hatorah - $46,377

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Bais Medrash Toras Chesed - $68,038

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Bergen Community College - $8,461,418
Paramus, Bergen County

 

Bergen County Technical Schools - $76,107

Hackensack, Bergen County

 

Berkeley College - $4,464,258

Woodland Park, Passaic County

 

Best Care College - $255,167

East Orange, Essex County

 

Beth Medrash Govoha of America - $5,899,593

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Beth Medrash of Asbury Park - $109,145

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Bloomfield College - $2,851,037 
Bloomfield, Essex County

 

Branford Hall Career Institute - $201,705

Jersey City, Hudson County

Parsippany, Morris County

 

Brookdale Community College - $ 6,334,411
Lincroft, Monmouth County

 

Caldwell University - $2,028,129 
Caldwell, Essex County

 

Camden County College - $5,784,112
Blackwood, Camden County

 

Capri Institute of Hair Design - $189,299

Brick, Ocean County

 

Capri Institute of Hair Design - $110,520

Clifton, Passaic County

 

Capri Institute of Hair Design - $96,142

Kenilworth, Union County

 

Capri Instituteof Hair Design - $94,976

Paramus, Bergen County

 

Centenary University - $1,350,523 
Hackettstown, Warren County

 

Central Career School - $118,376

South Plainfield, Middlesex County

 

Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology - $118,012

Pine Brook, Morris County

 

College of New Jersey (The) - $5,028,131
Ewing, Mercer County

 

College of Saint Elizabeth - $935,846 
Morristown, Morris County

 

County College of Morris - $3,734,038
Randolph, Morris County

 

Cutting Edge Academy - $85,930

Succasunna, Morris County

 

Divers Academy of The Eastern Seaboard - $97,783

Erial, Gloucester County

 

Drew University - $1,727,427 
Madison, Morris County

 

Eastern International College - $1,016,203

Belleville, Essex County

Jersey City, Hudson County

 

Eastern School Of Acupuncture and Traditional Medicine - $19,495

Bloomfield, Essex County

 

Eastwick College - $895,753

Ramsey, Bergen County

 

Eastwick College - Hackensack Campus. - $844,520

Hackensack, Bergen County

 

Eastwick College - Nutley Campus - $1,022,459

Nutley, Essex County

 

Essex County College - $7,752,662
Newark, Essex County

 

Fairleigh Dickinson University - $5,771,203

Madison, Morris County

 

Felician University - $2,243,499

Lodi, Bergen County

 

Fortis Institute - $2,435,661

Lawrenceville, Mercer County

Wayne, Passaic County

 

Garden State Science and Technology Institute - $134,873

Jersey City, Hudson County

 

Georgian Court University - $1,690,335

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Harris School of Business - $609,828

Cherry Hill, Camden County

Linwood, Atlantic County

 

Harris School of Business - $554,114

Voorhees, Camden County

 

Healthcare Training Institute - $319,461

Union, Union County

 

Hohokus School of Trade And Technical Sciences - $483,327

Paterson, Passaic County

 

Holy Name Medical Center Schoolof Nursing - $206,390

Englewood Cliffs, Ocean County

 

Hudson County Community College – $8,467,661
Jersey City, Hudson County

 

Innovate Salon Academy - $276,460

Ewing, Mercer County

South Plainfield, Middlesex County

 

Institute for Therapeutic Massage - $115,588

Haskell, Passaic County

 

Jersey College - $5,119,863

Teterboro, Bergen County

 

JFK Medical Center Muhlenberg Harold B. And Dorothy A. Snyder Schools - $417,854

Plainfield, Union County

 

Joe Kubert School of Cartoon & Graphic Art - $105,343

Dover, Morris County

 

Kean University - $13,509,139 
Union, Union County

 

Lincoln Technical Institute - $6,452,823

Iselin, Middlesex County

Mahwah, Bergen County

Moorestown, Burlington County

Paramus, Bergen County

South Plainfield, Middlesex County

Union, Union County

 

Medical Career Institute - $332,030

Ocean, Monmouth County

 

Mercer County Community College - $3,851,115
West Windsor, Mercer County

 

Middlesex County College - $7,378,634
Edison, Middlesex County

 

Mobile Technical Training - $5,238

South Hackensack, Bergen County

 

Monmouth County Vocational School District - $60,651

Freehold, Monmouth County

 

Monmouth University - $4,935,299

West Long Branch, Monmouth County

 

Montclair State University - $19,911,482
Montclair, Essex County

 

Morris County School of Technology - $68,148

Denville, Morris County

 

National Career Institute - $497,128

East Orange, Essex County

Jersey City, Hudson County

 

New Brunswick Theological Seminary - $24,151

New Brunswick, Middlesex County

 

New Community Career and Technical Institute - $289,766

Newark, Essex County

 

New Jersey City University - $8,337,070
Jersey City, Hudson County

 

New Jersey Institute of Technology - $8,110,969
Newark, Essex County

 

Ocean County College - $4,265,169
Toms River, Ocean County

 

Ocean County Vocational - Technical Schools - $380,824

Toms River, Ocean County

 

Parisian Beauty Academy Paul Mitchell Partner School - $673,639

Hackensack, Bergen County

 

Passaic County Community College - $5,451,658
Paterson, Passaic County

 

Paul Mitchell The School - Jersey Shore - $141,637

Brick, Ocean County

 

Pb Cosmetology Education Centre - $122,908

Gloucester, Gloucester County

 

Pc Age - $782,767

Jersey City, Hudson County

Iselin, Middlesex County

 

Pennco Tech - $979,653

Blackwood, Camden County

 

Pillar College - $562,480

Newark, Essex County

 

Princeton Theological Seminary - $143,741

Princeton, Mercer County

 

Princeton University - $2,424,099

Princeton, Mercer County

 

Rabbi Jacob Joseph School - $72,804

Edison, Middlesex County

 

Rabbinical College of America - $347,256

Morristown, Morris County

 

Ramapo College of New Jersey - $4,606,705
Mahwah, Bergen County

 

Raritan Valley Community College - $3,819,720
Branchburg, Somerset County

 

Rider University - $3,648,210

Lawrenceville, Mercer County

 

Rizzieri Aveda School for Beauty And Wellness - $267,582

Voorhees, Camden County

 

Rizzieri Institute - $23,111

Voorhees, Camden County

 

Robert Fiance Beauty Schools - $400,511

North Plainfield, Somerset County

 

Robert Fiance Beauty Schools - $304,898

West New York, Hudson County

 

Robert Fiance Beauty Schools - $154,526

 

Rowan College at Burlington County - $3,750,316
Mount Laurel, Burlington County

 

Rowan College of South Jersey - $6,557,641
Sewell, Gloucester County

 

Rowan University - $14,471,695
Glassboro, Gloucester County

 

Rutgers, The State University Of New Jersey - $54,160,640
New Brunswick, Middlesex County

 

Saint Francis Medical Center - $23,963

Trenton, Mercer County

 

Saint Peter's University - $3,914,585

Jersey City, Hudson County

 

Salem Community College - $665,129
Carney’s Point, Salem County

 

Seminary Bnos Chaim - $255,559

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Seton Hall University - $5,749,918

South Orange, Essex County

 

Stevens Institute of Technology - $3,121,706

Hoboken, Hudson County

 

Stockton University - $10,041,238
Galloway, Atlantic County

 

Sussex County Community College - $1,156,835
Newton, Sussex County

 

Talmudical Academy - $122,458

Adelphia, Monmouth County

 

Teterboro School of Aeronautics - $490,330

Teterboro, Bergen County

 

Thomas Edison State University - $17,249
Trenton, Mercer County

 

Total Image Beauty Academy - $178,161

Union City, Hudson County

 

Union County College - $7,393,008
Cranford, Union County

 

Universal Training Institute - $162,039

Perth Amboy, Middlesex County

 

Warren County Community College - $686,371
Washington Township, Warren County

 

William Paterson University of New Jersey - $9,763,356
Wayne, Passaic County

 

Yeshiva Bais Aharon - $64,039

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshiva Chemdas Hatorah - $112,892

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshiva Gedola Tiferes Yerachmiel - $179,422

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshiva Gedolah Keren Hatorah - $229,239

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshiva Gedolah of Cliffwood - $64,764

Keyport, Monmouth County

 

Yeshiva Gedolah Shaarei Shmuel - $85,372

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshiva Gedolah Tiferes Boruch - $86,883

North Plainfield, Somerset County

 

Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Leyma - $31,665

Union, Union County

 

Yeshiva Toras Chaim - $347,751

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah   $73,641

Lakewood, Ocean County

 

Yeshivas Be'Er Yitzchok    $139,993

Elizabeth, Union County

 

Yeshivas Emek Hatorah     $56,454

Howell, Monmouth County

