Menendez, Booker Announce $2M to Support HIV/AIDS Treatment Services throughout NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that the New Jersey Department of Health was awarded $1,954,028 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support their mission of providing care to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

“We must do all we can to help ensure individuals living with HIV/AIDS have access to the critical treatment and services they need to survive,” said Sen. Menendez. “I’m pleased that this funding will allow the state to continue its vigorous efforts to provide New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS with the comprehensive treatment they need and deserve.”

“We must ensure New Jersey is delivering comprehensive and robust care for the thousands of New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will provide residents living with HIV the high-quality continuum of community-based care they need to help improve health outcomes while taking steps to prevent future cases.”