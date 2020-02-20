Menendez, Booker Announce $2M in Federal Funding to Repair Sandy-Damaged Passaic Valley Sewage Plant

Menendez, Booker Announce $2M in Federal Funding to Repair Sandy-Damaged Passaic Valley Sewage Plant

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $2,128,811.06 to the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to repair damages caused by Superstorm Sandy.

“Since Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, we’ve made great progress repairing New Jersey’s communities and infrastructure,” said Sen. Menendez. “This federal funding will allow Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission to better serve residents and mitigate the risk of damage from future storms.”

“Superstorm Sandy left our already aging infrastructure in dire need of repair,” said Sen. Booker. “The fact is, we need robust investment in water and wastewater infrastructure to ensure the health and safety of New Jersey families. These federal dollars will help strengthen New Jersey’s critical infrastructure and make it more resilient in the face of future disasters.”

The award will go towards repairing conduits and electrical wiring in the sewage plant, making it a safer work place for all the plant’s employees.

Last year, Sen. Menendez introduced the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform (NFIP Re) Act of 2019, which tackles systemic problems with flood insurance, puts it back on solid fiscal ground, and reframes the nation’s entire disaster paradigm to one that focuses more on prevention and mitigation to spare the high cost of rebuilding after flood disasters.