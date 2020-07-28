Menendez, Booker Announce $28M to Support NJ’s Airports, including $3M Boost to Aid COVID-19 Response
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $28,919,131 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support airports throughout New Jersey, which includes an additional $3,180,239 the senators secured in the CARES Act to help the state’s COVID-19 response.
“Our airports are hubs for commerce and travel, both domestic and international, and play a major role in our state’s economy,” said Sen. Menendez. “The economic crisis hit our airports hard but this funding will allow the airports to make the necessary upgrades and repairs they need to keep their workers and air travelers safe. I’ll continue fighting for additional federal resources New Jersey’s airports need to ensure their safe and reliable operation.”
“New Jersey’s airports are vital means of transportation for countless New Jerseyans and serve as economic drivers for our region, but their ability to operate fully both now and into the future has been threatened by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Sen. Booker. “I will continue to fight for federal funding like this to modernize our region’s aging infrastructure in order to increase safety and reliability, boost job creation, and strengthen New Jersey’s economic competitiveness.”
The following airports received federal funding:
- Atlantic City International Airport - $11,235,492
Portion from CARES: $718,849
Rehabilitate 10,000 feet of the airport’s runway
- Cape May County Airport - $2,755,555
Portion from CARES: $275,555
Rehabilitate 5,000 feet of runway and maintain pavement
- Lincoln Park Airport - $328,111
Portion from CARES - $32,811
Remove tree obstructions from runway
- Millville Municipal Airport - $1,467,376
Portion from CARES - $146,737
Expand apron to 45,000 square yards to accommodate increased use
- Morristown Municipal Airport - $7,984,413
Portion from CARES - $798,441
Improve runway safety area
- Newark Liberty International Airport - $4,620,184
Portion from CARES - $1,155,046
Rehabilitate 1,635 feet of taxiway and 6,400 feet of runway
- Somerset Airport - $528,000
Portion from CARES - $52,800
Purchase new emergency generator and vehicle with snow plow and blower attachments
In April, the senator’s announced over $160 million in CARES Act funding to support the state’s airports throughout the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis.
