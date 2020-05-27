Menendez, Booker Announce $2.7M to Support NJ Hospitals Fighting Coronavirus

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that the New Jersey Department of Health has been awarded $2,685,806 in federal funding through the National Hospital Preparedness Program to support hospitals throughout the state combatting COVID-19 outbreak. New Jersey has the second most positive cases in the nation, with over 155,000, and more than 11,000 deaths.

“While the curve is bending in the right direction, New Jersey is not out of the woods yet. Our hospitals and medical professionals are still on the frontlines of this crisis and they need the resources to keep up the fight against COVID-19.” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will help ensure our state’s health care system can continue to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. And I’ll continue fighting for the federal funding New Jersey needs to see this through.” “We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the health care professionals across our state working around the clock to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Booker. “It’s vital that we continue to fight for federal resources like this so hospitals in hard-hit states like New Jersey can continue to prepare for and respond to this public health crisis.”

The HPP provides funding and technical assistance to every state and territory to ensure their health systems can respond and recover from an outbreak or disaster, like the current COVID-19 pandemic or Superstorm Sandy. This means statewide, hospitals can collaborate to ensure the residents of that state can get the medical care they need in the event of an emergency.

